UGANDA: Trust God to fight corruption, says Archbishop

"Let us have our total trust in God. Hospitality and generosity are vital in our lives. The Anti--Corruption Unit staff should not fight each other but must work together as a team to defeat the enemy corruption," he said. He urged them to support one another. He was pleased to note that the ACU officers are disciplined.

He commended the Head of the Anti --Corruption Unit Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema for respecting God and thanked the staff for their unwavering commitment to duty. He quoted the book of Acts in the Bible, and told the congregation of the example of Cornelius who was always committed to God. He described Cornelius as a person who was very prayerful and generous. He noted that a hospitable person must have a cause that pushes him to be generous.

Archbishop Mugalu reminded the staff that when one prays one cannot leave God unshaken. He added that prayer is a powerful tool and observed that they have got many battles ahead of them and they can only win when they are on their knees.

"Once you have God in the first place in your heart, He will never abandon you," he said adding that when they work under pressure, it will lead them to pleasure. He committed the staff to God for their protection.

The State House Head of the Anti-Corruption Unit Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema urged the Anti-Corruption unit staff to continue with the spirit of working together under commitment to God.

"The personnel have made my life easy as we continue working as a team," she said. She thanked the Archbishop for leading them in the fellowship and noted that the message he gave them would move them courageously. She also thanked him for leading them in prayers and for blessing them.

She thanked Alice Komuhangi Kauka of the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for her outstanding contribution to the Anti-Corruption Unit.

