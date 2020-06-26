UGANDA: President Museveni Apologizes to Anglican Church over Cleric Killing

The incident took place in the Western Uganda district of Kasese, in South Rwenzori Diocese, about 400 kms from the country's capital Kampala.

Musimenta was due to be ordained to the priesthood after completing his training.

Museveni's apology was conveyed to the Church by Kasese district Resident commissioner, Lt. Joe Walusimbi. He denied allegations that the killing was politically motivated.

"We are sorry about the killing. We are at fault. The soldier responsible will be handled according to the law of the country and Uganda People's Defence Force. Forgive us." Walusimbi read the president's condolence message.

Rwenzori diocese Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Jackson Nzerebende described the cleric's death as a threat to the clergy.

