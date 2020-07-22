jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » UGANDA: Politicians should learn from Anglicans
UGANDA: Politicians should learn from Anglicans

UGANDA: Politicians should learn from Anglicans

By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
July 22, 2020

Politicians in Uganda have been advised to emulate Anglican Church leaders.

An Anglican church elder in Uganda, Nuwe Amanya Mugisha, who is also former Education Minister, has called on Ugandan politicians to emulate the leadership of Anglicans when they retire peacefully and let others continue from where they have left off.

In an interview he said, "Political leaders in Uganda should emulate Church leaders and then retire, to allow others to serve."

Mushega said that the Anglican Church of Uganda has set a good example that political leaders can follow given the rate at which the leaders turn over peacefully.

He specifically singled out those that have been in parliament for many years, advising them to give space to young people.

Most of the MPs have been in parliament for over 20 years. The president of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been in power for over 30 years

END

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Prayer Book Alliance

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

Drink Coffee

Do Good

Sustainable Ministry

Coffee, Community, Social Justice

DrinkCoffeeDoGood.com

Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org