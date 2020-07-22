UGANDA: Politicians should learn from Anglicans

By Godfrey Olukya

VOL African Correspondent

www.virtueonline.org

July 22, 2020

Politicians in Uganda have been advised to emulate Anglican Church leaders.

An Anglican church elder in Uganda, Nuwe Amanya Mugisha, who is also former Education Minister, has called on Ugandan politicians to emulate the leadership of Anglicans when they retire peacefully and let others continue from where they have left off.

In an interview he said, "Political leaders in Uganda should emulate Church leaders and then retire, to allow others to serve."