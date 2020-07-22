- Home
UGANDA: Politicians should learn from Anglicans
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
July 22, 2020
Politicians in Uganda have been advised to emulate Anglican Church leaders.
An Anglican church elder in Uganda, Nuwe Amanya Mugisha, who is also former Education Minister, has called on Ugandan politicians to emulate the leadership of Anglicans when they retire peacefully and let others continue from where they have left off.
In an interview he said, "Political leaders in Uganda should emulate Church leaders and then retire, to allow others to serve."
Mushega said that the Anglican Church of Uganda has set a good example that political leaders can follow given the rate at which the leaders turn over peacefully.
He specifically singled out those that have been in parliament for many years, advising them to give space to young people.
Most of the MPs have been in parliament for over 20 years. The president of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been in power for over 30 years
END
