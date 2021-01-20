Uganda Archbishop Ntagali Apologizes for his Adultery - UPDATE

Many Ugandans were shocked by the news about Ntagali's adultery. One of them, a staunch Anglican Hellen Auma 60, said, "I can't believe that such a gentle man of God can do such a thing."

Some Anglicans in Uganda however criticized the Church of Uganda for embarrassing their former leader in the country.

Peter Kibanda,50 an Anglican lay leader at St. James Church in Kampala said, "Ntagali is a human being like any of us. If he was overwhelmed by Satan and committed adultery, then we should forgive him.''

UPDATE ON NTAGALI ADULTERY SITUATION

Woman accused of cheating on husband with Anglican bishop had sought Divorce

By Japhet Ruto

https://www.tuko.co.ke/

January 21, 2021

According to documents filed in court, the woman whose identity was not revealed due to legal reasons had alleged her better half (also a priest at the Church of Uganda) was cruel - The couple had tied the knot at Rugarama Cathedral church in Kabale on December 15, 2018, shortly after the man of cloth's wife had passed on - Court records did not indicate whether her husband filed a response towards her claims Pay attention: Join TUKO.co.ke Telegram channel!

Details have emerged that a woman who was accused of committing adultery with retired Ugandan Anglican archbishop Stanley Ntagali had sought divorce from her husband in December, 2020.

Retired Anglican bishop Stanley Ntagali was accused of eating the forbidden fruit with a married woman.

According to documents filed at a local court in the landlocked country, the woman whose identity was not revealed due to legal reasons had alleged her better half (also a priest at the Church of Uganda) was cruel, the Daily Monitor reported.

The couple had tied the knot at Rugarama Cathedral church in Kabale on December 15, 2018, shortly after the man of cloth's wife had passed on. Their marriage however, was shrouded in controversy as the duo engaged in endless wrangles over cheating allegations on both sides.

Court records did not indicate whether her husband filed a response towards her claims. Ntagali suspended from church later apologised

Ntagali had earlier been suspended by the church for having affair with the married woman. The current Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Reverend Stephen Mugalu argued none of its members was "clean" but noted church leaders who went astray must be punished.

“This adultery is a grievous betrayal on many levels. Retired Archbishop Ntagali has betrayed his Lord and Saviour, his wife and their marriage vows, as well as the faith of many Ugandans and global Christians who looked up to him to live the faith he proclaimed,” the cleric said in a letter as reported by the Nile Post. Read more: https://www.tuko.co.ke/400460-woman-accused-cheating-husband-anglican-bishop-sought-divorce.html

END