Uganda Archbishop Ntagali Apologizes for his Adultery
Uganda Archbishop Ntagali Apologizes for his Adultery

Uganda Archbishop Ntagali Apologizes for his Adultery

By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
January 20, 2021

The retired Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali who has been suspended from performing priestly duties for his involvement in an extra-marital affair with a married woman, has apologized to Ugandans and the Anglican community at large.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu suspended Ntagali, and wrote a letter dated 13th January 2021 to Anglican bishops under the aegis of the Global Anglican Future Conference- GAFCON revealing the adultery.

On twitter Ntagali wrote; "I would like to apologise for my actions. As we all know, we live in bodies that are prone to sin but as the bible teaches forgiveness, it is in these trying times that we (Church of Uganda) must walk the talk,"

Ntagali continued, "I apologise to my family, the church of Uganda, the whole Christian fraternity and most importantly I repent to the Most hHgh. Nothing can be done to account for or take away this but the blood of Christ."

Many Ugandans were shocked by the news about Ntagali's adultery. One of them, a staunch Anglican Hellen Auma 60, said, "I can't believe that such a gentle man of God can do such a thing."

Some Anglicans in Uganda however criticized the Church of Uganda for embarrassing their former leader in the country.

Peter Kibanda,50 an Anglican lay leader at St. James Church in Kampala said, "Ntagali is a human being like any of us. If he was overwhelmed by Satan and committed adultery, then we should forgive him.''

END

Trinity School for Ministry
