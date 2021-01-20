Uganda Archbishop Ntagali Apologizes for his Adultery

By Godfrey Olukya

VOL African Correspondent

www.virtueonline.org

January 20, 2021

The retired Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali who has been suspended from performing priestly duties for his involvement in an extra-marital affair with a married woman, has apologized to Ugandans and the Anglican community at large.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu suspended Ntagali, and wrote a letter dated 13th January 2021 to Anglican bishops under the aegis of the Global Anglican Future Conference- GAFCON revealing the adultery.

On twitter Ntagali wrote; "I would like to apologise for my actions. As we all know, we live in bodies that are prone to sin but as the bible teaches forgiveness, it is in these trying times that we (Church of Uganda) must walk the talk,"

Ntagali continued, "I apologise to my family, the church of Uganda, the whole Christian fraternity and most importantly I repent to the Most hHgh. Nothing can be done to account for or take away this but the blood of Christ."