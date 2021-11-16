UGANDA: Archbishop Kaziimba's Statement in response to terrorist Attacks

In the meantime, we offer our sincerest condolences to the families of those who died and whose lives were cut short by the evil crimes committed today. We also extend our prayers to those who were injured in the explosions and those who have been traumatized by these events.

The Bible also encourages us to pray for our enemies. So, I urge all of us to pray for God to turn the hearts of the perpetrators from hearts of stone to hearts of flesh (Ezekiel 36:26). To pray for them to be convicted of their sin and to repent of their evil ways and turn to the Lord. We pray for justice and mercy for those who have been victimized and their families.

Finally, let us all pray for peace in our country and refuse to let fear consume us. "Oh, Uganda. May God uphold thee."

"May the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, comfort us in all our troubles." (2 Corinthians 1:3-4)

Yours in Christ,

The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba

ARCHBISHOP OF CHURCH OF UGANDA