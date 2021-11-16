jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » UGANDA: Archbishop Kaziimba's Statement in response to terrorist Attacks
UGANDA: Archbishop Kaziimba's Statement in response to terrorist Attacks

UGANDA: Archbishop Kaziimba's Statement in response to terrorist Attacks

COU Communications Dept
November 16, 2021

Dear Bishops, Clergy, and Christians,

Praise God from whom all blessings flow!

Today we were all shocked by the news, images, and videos of the suicide terrorist bombings in Kampala. We have many questions about how this could have happened and why it has happened. We hope the answers to these questions will become clearer in the days to come.

In the meantime, we offer our sincerest condolences to the families of those who died and whose lives were cut short by the evil crimes committed today. We also extend our prayers to those who were injured in the explosions and those who have been traumatized by these events.

The Bible also encourages us to pray for our enemies. So, I urge all of us to pray for God to turn the hearts of the perpetrators from hearts of stone to hearts of flesh (Ezekiel 36:26). To pray for them to be convicted of their sin and to repent of their evil ways and turn to the Lord. We pray for justice and mercy for those who have been victimized and their families.

Finally, let us all pray for peace in our country and refuse to let fear consume us. "Oh, Uganda. May God uphold thee."

"May the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, comfort us in all our troubles." (2 Corinthians 1:3-4)

Yours in Christ,

The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba
ARCHBISHOP OF CHURCH OF UGANDA

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org