UGANDA: Anglican Church HOB disassociates itself from Adulterous Former Archbishop

In the statement to the media following the meeting, the provincial secretary, the Rev. Canon William Ogeng said; "The Church of Christ remains healthy and spotless. Ntagali has not been handled with highhandedness but in accordance with the laws of the Church of Uganda.''

He said that all cases of misdeeds are handled as they come.

He said that in the meeting, the bishops upheld the statement made by Archbishop Stephen Kazimba affirming Ntagali's suspension, which was leaked to the press, noting that by the statement he made, he implemented a decision that had been agreed upon by the House of Bishops.

"During the meeting, the Bishops resolved that Ntagali be handled in accordance with the canons of the Church of Uganda and they appointed a team to minister the respective parties and their family members."

According to the canonical laws of the Church of Uganda, in the event of a bishop being found guilty of an alleged offence, that among the punishments that can be imposed on him are admonition, censure, suspension, deprivation or excommunication, Ogeng said.

Ntagali, who officially retired early last year, was in early January suspended from performing his duties over allegations of adultery which he reportedly confessed to being guilty.

