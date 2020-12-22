UGANDA: Anglican Church Calls for Reconciliation as Country Faces Elections

Dr Kaziimba adds that the national dialogue and reconciliation process will kick off after the country holds general elections which will bring together people from all divides.

The faithful have also asked presidential candidates not to continue attacking each other while campaigning, rather preach what their manifestos state.

They added that attack language breeds divide and hatred among voters which is very dangerous for the process and future of the nation.

Dr Kaziimba said; "The presidential candidates are attacking each other with bitter words. As religious leaders we discourage such behavior."

He said Uganda was built on a good motto that says ''For God and My Country'', so all those aspiring to leadership should uphold it.

"We encourage all presidential candidates to stop abusing each other and instead present to the electorate their manifestos," he said.

