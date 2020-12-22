- Home
UGANDA: Anglican Church Calls for Reconciliation as Country Faces Elections
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
December 22, 2020
The Anglican Church in Uganda, a leader of the Inter Religious Council of Uganda, is considering resurrecting its plans to hold a national reconciliation process to save the country from problems.
Giving their Christmas message at a press conference in Kampala, chairman of the council and archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu notes that the current divide on religious, political, tribal, and economic lines among Ugandans needs to be handled by calling for a national dialogue where people will reconcile with each seeking forgiveness of the other.
Dr Kaziimba adds that the national dialogue and reconciliation process will kick off after the country holds general elections which will bring together people from all divides.
The faithful have also asked presidential candidates not to continue attacking each other while campaigning, rather preach what their manifestos state.
They added that attack language breeds divide and hatred among voters which is very dangerous for the process and future of the nation.
Dr Kaziimba said; "The presidential candidates are attacking each other with bitter words. As religious leaders we discourage such behavior."
He said Uganda was built on a good motto that says ''For God and My Country'', so all those aspiring to leadership should uphold it.
"We encourage all presidential candidates to stop abusing each other and instead present to the electorate their manifestos," he said.
