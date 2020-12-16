UGANDA: Anglican Archbishop Rails Against Gender-Based Violence

On launching the campaign at the Provincial Offices in Uganda's capital, Kampala, the archbishop said that many families in Uganda and Africa have a crisis because of absentee fathers. He said,'' They produce children, but many are not around to love and raise them. Not only do girls and women face (sexual) violation, but boys grow up with a big hole in their lives from unresolved fathers.''

He said that some fathers are abusive to members of their families, which perpetuates generations of curses, as the Bible says.

"We must break that cycle of abuse." he said.

He urged all men to rise up as godly men whose satisfaction as a man comes from hearing the heavenly Father whisper, "This is my beloved son in whom I am well pleased towards ending gender-based violence in the communities."

He urged men not to see their daughters as a source of income through bride price.

"They should not be married off early but should be given the opportunity of education and to serve God not only in their families but also in communities."

