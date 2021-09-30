UGANDA: Anglican Archbishop Condemns Violation of Human Rights

The two MPs were re-arrested immediately after the high court granted them bail.

The two MPs were charged with murder. They were arrested after 28 elderly people were killed in central Uganda district of Masaka with machetes.

According to police, the two MP sponsored the killings in order to discredit the government.

''Security agencies should respect the rights of MPs and all Ugandans. They should stop harassing Ugandans,'' Kaziimba said.

Kaziimba made the statement while at parliament where he had gone to receive 30 million shillings, (equivalent to $8,571) a contribution from the deputy speaker of parliament Anita Among, towards a fundraising campaign to save the Anglican Church house in Kampala. The contribution was made towards clearing the 60bn shillings debt for the Church House building located along Kampala Road, that was at risk of being auctioned.

Equity Bank extended a loan to the Church of Uganda towards the construction of the 16 storied building which the bank currently demands.

The Deputy speaker had committed to contribute more to the project.

Kaziimba noted that although the fundraising drive was hit by the second Covid-19 induced lockdown, they had been able to mobilize 1.4bn in a short spell.

He has called on members of parliament to contribute to the campaign to save Church house, the project tailored to generate funds to support church projects like schools.

In July the archbishop launched a "Yes, We Can!" fundraising campaign to save Church House with Christians giving 60,000 bn to clear the construction loans on the house

