TWO WORLD-VIEWS COLLIDE

Economics and foreign policy are so passe. In politics today the issues which split people centre around sex. Reproduction, abortion, homosexuality, what constitutes a family, pornography, sex education, even what constitutes a sex itself are all hot-button issues. The UK's decriminalisation of homosexual sex in 1967 was the key which opened the door to the progressive onslaught. Today sex has become the battering ram which progressives use in their campaign to fundamentally change biblically based Western culture.

A biblical world-view is one in which a person's ideas about every dimension of life are based on biblical principles and commands. For the progressive, sexual freedom has become such a world-view, spawning a complete view of human society. Sex is perceived as the core of human identity, our definition of who we are; total sexual freedom is seen as fundamental to a healthy mental equilibrium. If we don't have sex without strings and relationships without rings, we are obviously an unhealthy maelstrom of repressed tensions and phobias.

Those Wicked Christians

To articulate a biblical view of sex in opposition to the trend of the world is to invite an avalanche of criticism. The proponents of the sexual revolution not only insist they are allowed to do what they want, when they want and with whom they want, they demand the approval and even the celebration of their choices. Refusal to lionise the latest group to take pride in their deviancy results in social rejection.

Kate Forbes's campaign for the SNP leadership demonstrates how progressives react to any suggestion that sexual 'freedom' might not meet with wholehearted approval. Forbes did not say she was determined to roll back the sexual revolution; she merely said that she would have voted against same-sex marriage and that she thought sex should be confined to the marriage of a man and a woman.

The outpouring of social media vitriol she and her church, the Free Church of Scotland, received was astonishing. Forbes supposedly 'hates' homosexuals, is herself repressed, and can't be trusted not to re-criminalise homosexuality. Her church is composed of obscurantist fundamentalists on a par with the Westboro Baptist church in the USA with their 'God Hates Fags' banners. In the eyes of some progressives the Free Church of Scotland are the 'Scottish Taliban'.

Britain is now one of the most socially liberal countries in the world.

Given that Twitter has become a playground for bigots and bottom feeders where outrage is the staple diet, we shouldn't be surprised at the indignation. What is more significant is that even those who support Forbes either as possible SNP leader, or on her right to speak her mind, are unable or unwilling to support her views. According to a study by the Policy Institute at King's College London, 'Britain is now one of the most socially liberal countries in the world.' Such is the grip that progressive sexual ideology has on the public sphere that the many who do support Forbes's views are seen as puritan nonentities best ignored.

Opposing World-Views and Practices

The Christian looks for inner change which is found in a true relationship with God. The progressive looks for inner change which is found in discovering the true nature of one's sexuality. For progressives sexual liberation has become a moral crusade with Christianity seen as the source of evil and dysfunction, an ideology which prevents people from embracing their true sexual identity which is the very core of their being. This leads to individual neuroses and trauma and societal dysfunction through imbalances between the sexes. For the progressive Christian ideology must be crushed if people are to be happy, whole and free.

Christians use reason, progressives employ emotion.

The sexual ideology of the progressive is much more than a matter of personal sensual gratification: it has become a complete world-view. This is why it is not enough to say that individual aspects are wrong; Christians must also articulate a challenge to the underlying thinking which gives rise to this perverted ideology.

In this struggle Christians have the advantage in the tools we employ. Christians use reason, progressives employ emotion. Christians care about whether or not a social policy works; progressives care about how supporting a policy makes them feel. Christians take the stances they do because they believe they are biblical and therefore best for society; progressives take the stances they do because this makes them feel and look compassionate or morally superior.

It is possible to argue that we Christians will lose because progressives will dismiss our arguments in the same way they blithely dismiss science and reason. However, no matter how often progressives play the emotion card, as with claiming 'I feel like a woman' makes a man a woman, they will eventually run into reality. Thankfully we are gradually beginning to see more people awakening to the realisation that the progressive programme just does not work.

This is the Christians' opportunity to point out that the creation has a Creator who made it so that we can live fulfilled lives within it in if we live in a certain way; if we don't live according to His way we eventually collide with hard reality, with all the consequences.

It may be unpopular to express a biblical view of sexual relationships but remember Martin Luther who said, 'If I profess with loudest voice and clearest exposition every portion of the truth of God except that little point which the world and the Devil are at that moment attacking, I am not confessing Christ, however boldly I may be professing Christ.'