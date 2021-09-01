"It has been my great honor to serve the seminary whose mission and identity I have and will always cherish," said Thompson. "In my tenure, I have sought to honor the past and the wonderful legacy of evangelical Anglicans who sacrificed so much to give birth to and develop Trinity."

"Twenty-five years of serving, teaching, giving and leading a school is a remarkable legacy," said Brad Root, Chairman, Board of Trustees. "Few have shaped the school and community more than Laurie Thompson. In fact, it will be difficult to imagine the TSM experience without him."

The Board of Trustees will conduct a search for the next Dean President. A Search Committee is being put into place. It includes the Most Rev. Robert W. Duncan as Chair and Dr. Sarah Lebhar Hall as Vice Chair. The Board will announce the search process and the rest of the committee members at a later date. The Committee will include faculty, alumni, staff and other constituents.

During his tenure, Thompson has worked to balance academic rigor in biblical theology with the practice of mission and ministry, to the benefit of the school's worldwide reputation. He has also maintained a consistent leadership presence to students, faculty, staff and donors. He is known to stop into faculty and staff offices to converse not only as Dean President but also as a pastor seeking to care for those in his flock.

He has made significant contributions to the TSM campus footprint. The improvements include the Media Center, a new playing field and the acquisition of the Trophimus Center for convocations, conferences and global programming. These resources are growing the quality of student life on campus, quality education to non-residential students and ability to be a resource in the region.

Thompson has also been active in his service to the wider community and the Anglican church. Laurie serves as Pastoral Associate at Incarnation Anglican Church in Pittsburgh, PA. He also is the President of the Board of the Friends of Old Economy Village.

About Trinity School for Ministry

Trinity School for Ministry is an evangelical seminary in the Anglican tradition. Since 1976, we desire to be a global center for Christian formation, producing outstanding leaders who can plant, renew, and grow churches that make disciples of Jesus Christ.