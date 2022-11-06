Together in Love and Faith? Should the Church bless same -sex partnerships? A Response to the Bishop of Oxford

By Vaughan Roberts

Nov. 6, 2022

In his essay, Together in Love and Faith, Bishop Steven Croft explains how he came to change his mind concerning committed same-sex partnerships and argues that they should now be fully recognised and celebrated by the Church.1 He also proposes a settlement, which would provide for differentiation of provision and oversight for those who could not support this change. Given that he makes it clear that he writes self-consciously as a bishop, his arguments will no doubt receive careful attention, not least in his own diocese.