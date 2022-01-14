Three London priests resign honorary roles at Ghanaian cathedral over bishops' support for anti-LGBT laws

"A draft bill has been presented in the parliament in Ghana criminalising LGBTQ+ people and those who support them.

"Unfortunately the churches have felt under pressure to support this Bill and they have done so.

"Following several weeks of discussion with the Archbishop of Ghana, the support of the church for the Bill has not changed in the public domain, and this left me and two other Ghanaian canons in the Diocese of Southwark with no other choice but to resign.

"This fills me with enormous sadness given my association with the Church in Ghana over some 17 years.

"Please pray for Ghana, and for all those affected by this proposed changed in the law."

Many bishops in the Church of England and the Archbishop of Canterbury have expressed their concern about the support for the Bill.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury later apologised for having commented without first speaking to the Ghanaian archbishop.

He told the General Synod in November that the Anglican Church in Ghana did not, contrary to reports, endorse the proposed criminalisation of the LGBTQ+ community in the Bill a statement not yet confirmed in the public domain by the Ghanaian bishops.

VOL: Welby backpedaled faster than a snake being chased by a mongoose. He feared the cry of being called a colonial and imperialist running dog. Ghana was, after all, a British colony. Ghana was the first place in sub-Saharan Africa where Europeans arrived to trade - first in gold, later in slaves. It was also the first black African nation in the region to achieve independence from its colonial power - Britain. To accuse Ghana of being homophobic would have brought the African Anglican house down on his head. A source told VOL that some bishops are GAFCON. None are hostile.