TEC is the Anglican Communion's Undisciplined Child

Consider this collect circulating on Episcopal social media sites:

"Fire-borne God,

before the violence of your passion

no separating wall can stand:

may your unseen Spirit

pour herself upon young and old,

male and female, gay and straight,

throw our borders into confusion

and give us a new language of love;

through Jesus Christ, the Image of God's Being."

The wording is reminiscent of the 2019 American Socialist Convention slogan: "No Borders, No Bosses, No Binaries." The borders are indeed thrown into confusion.

Now the General Convention of the Episcopal Church is to consider a proposal to eliminate Baptism as a prerequisite to receive Holy Communion. Resolution C028 reads:

Resolved, That the Diocese of Northern California requests that 80th General Convention repeal CANON I.17.7 of the Constitution and Canons of The Episcopal Church (2018 Revision, page 88), which states: "No unbaptized person shall be eligible to receive Holy Communion in this Church."

If TEC's definition of "inclusion" takes precedence over Baptism into the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, we know what the decision will be. The debate has been heated and there have been some excellent observations by a few orthodox clergy. Now there is a rumor that the decision will be postponed. The Episcopal Church cannot afford to lose more people and people leave when they are angry.

We are empowered by the Holy Spirit to proclaim the Good News of Jesus' death and resurrection. The proper order is articulated by the Apostle Peter. "Repent, be baptized for the forgiveness of sins, and receive the Holy Spirit" (Acts 2).

If passed at TEC's General Convention, this canon change will overthrow the Apostolic order, endanger the souls of many people since the Blood of Jesus both saves and condemns, and put orthodox Episcopal clergy in an extremely difficult position.

Some will leave TEC. Probably the inclusion activists want exactly that.

Speaking as an anthropologist, every society, religious group, clan, and tribe have boundaries that preserve their identities.

The Scriptures indicate that for members of the Body of Christ the boundary is set at Baptism into the Lord's death and resurrection. Having put off the old and put on Christ, the new member receives His Body and Blood, the medicine of immortality. Paul says that it is spiritually dangerous for the unregenerate to receive the sacrament. Whether we agree with the Apostle or not, those who are to protect the soul and edify the Body should not take this decision lightly. The Lord holds them accountable for the spiritual injuries they inflict.

The Hebrew (long before Judaism emerged) were a royal priest caste, probably the oldest known caste. The Hebrew ruler-priest caste protected its identity by marrying only within their caste, not eating with non-caste members, circumcision, etc. Peter applies this to the Church, saying that those who serve Jesus Christ are a nation of royal priests. The Church has every right to protect its identity. Indeed, this is a sacred duty.

