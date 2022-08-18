- Home
SYDNEY: Response to the creation of the Diocese of the Southern Cross
PRESS RELEASE
18 August, 2022
The Diocese of Sydney is an integral part of the Anglican Church of Australia and we have no intention of leaving.
Parishes, schools and organisations in the Diocese of Sydney are not affected by this development and there will be no change to our structures. We are committed to the reform of the Anglican Church of Australia from within our existing ecclesial structures including the General Synod.
The Diocese of the Southern Cross has been established for those elsewhere who have left their diocese because they cannot in good conscience accept the authority of those who have departed from the teaching of Christ.
It is a sadness that this new Diocese has become necessary but I extend the hand of fellowship to the Diocese of the Southern Cross and may God bless Bishop Davies and his work.
