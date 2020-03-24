SYDNEY: Archbishop Davies term of office extended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

By Russell Powell

Sydney Diocese

March 24, 2020

Archbishop Glenn Davies will continue to lead the Sydney Diocese until March next year, after his term was extended in the emergency circumstances of the Coronavirus.

Archbishops must retire at age 70. Dr Davies turns 70 in September and in order to allow a smooth transition had given notice that he would retire two months early, in July. This would have allowed an election Synod in August and the new Archbishop to chair the next Synod in October. The COVID-19 emergency means that the election synod will now not be held as scheduled.

The Standing Committee of the Diocese met on Monday night and voted unanimously to ask Dr Davies to withdraw his resignation to allow him to continue until March 2021.