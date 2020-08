Summer camp? The COVID-19 question

A patchwork quilt of open, closed, virtual events and camps-in-a-box -- are they a templet for school?

By Mary Ann Mueller

VOL Special Correspondent

www.virtueonline.org

July 31, 2020

As the summer wanes headlines read: Missouri Christian Summer Camp Shut Down After 82 COVID-19 Cases ... Campers Test Positive for COVID-19 after Attending Evangelical Youth Camp in Texas ... Multiple campers, staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Georgia summer camp ... Massachusetts YMCA camp closed after camper tests positive for COVID-19 ... Florida summer camp closed after positive COVID-19 tests ... Washington, DC-area summer camps canceled due to COVID-19 concerns ... Pennsylvania summer camps hit hard by COVID-19 ... Minnesota Lutheran camp cancelled by COVID-19 ... Arkansas summer camps close after Covid-19 outbreaks ... New Jersey camp attendee tests positive for coronavirus, camp closed for the summer ... Alabama summer camp closes due to coronavirus exposure ... North Carolina summer camp notifies parents of COVID-19 case exposure ... COVID-19 hits children's theater camp in Mississippi ... Louisiana closing summer camp after kids test positive for COVID-19 ... Pediatrician suggests summer camps could be driving spike in child COVID-19 cases ... Coronavirus forced 62% of summer camps to close this year ...

Every day new headlines are generated showing that COVID-19 -- the coronavirus -- has invaded children's summer camping experience.