STATEMENT BY SOMA UK ON THE CHURCH OF ENGLAND'S DECISION TO 'BLESS' GAY UNIONS

It has been for us the greatest privilege and one that we continue to delight in and to be enriched by. The unity we have enjoyed in Christ, and in the one Spirit, has been a wonderful expression of the Kingdom of God in its glorious variety and, a foretaste of a future Kingdom where one day every nation, tribe, people and language will bow before the Lamb upon His throne, our Saviour, Jesus Christ.

We write now to share with you our deep distress that the General Synod of the Church of England has made decisions about the 'blessing' of gay relationships that are at odds with scripture, and contrary to the orthodox understanding of human relationships held by Provinces in the majority-Anglican world.

We are distressed by the inevitable impact that this will have upon the unity of the Anglican Communion. And we want to express our profound pain that the General Synod decided on this course of action unilaterally - and spurned the opportunity to consult you on the impact that it will have upon your life and witness. The Synod's refusal to pause and consult with you before making its decision is one of the most shameful parts of a deeply flawed process.

In these difficult, and frankly painful, circumstances we want to assure you of the prayers of the SOMA family in the UK and internationally. We will pray as you make decisions about future alignments within the Anglican Communion. And we will continue as SOMA UK to serve the churches of the Global South wherever you still invite us, as a ministry rooted in scripture and committed to the renewal of the church in the power of the Holy Spirit.

If ever the churches in the West needed the witness of the vibrant and growing churches of the Global South, it is now. Indeed, may the turmoil of these recent times lead us into a fresh partnership as gospel churches, and into a growing work for the coming of God's kingdom across the earth, as it is in heaven.

With love and prayers from your brothers in Christ

The Venerable Kevin Roberts

Chair of Trustees, SOMA UK

The Reverend Richard Moy

National Director, SOMA UK

Sharing of Ministries Abroad (SOMA UK) is an Anglican Mission Agency. It was birthed out of a move of God's Spirit at the 1978 Lambeth Conference when Bishops from around the world came to the UK. 300 charismatic bishops and senior clergy took the opportunity to gather for a pre-conference renewal meeting. There was an outbreak of God's Spirit that energised all those in the room. SOMA was born out of this experience of an outpouring of God's grace. The Reverend Michael Harper became the founding Director in 1979.