STATEMENT FROM THE COLLEGE OF BISHOPS ON ABERDEEN & ORKNEY - UPDATED

The College has aimed to support the Diocese over issues reported in, and arising from, Prof Iain Torrance's report on the Diocese. To help address disputes and re-establish positive relationships we have initiated a careful and sensitively handled process of mediation. This was put in place by an Episcopal Synod under Canon 53 in September 2021 and is being delivered by the professional and independent University of Dundee Early Dispute Resolution team. The internal workings of this mediation process are entirely confidential to the participants, but we are heartened to hear that the Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney and a number of others in the Diocese have engaged with the process and we trust this is helping to achieve healing and reconciliation.

Mediation, we believe, can resolve many of the issues that arise in high conflict situations which can be experienced as bullying.

We are aware that a document with allegations largely related to governance issues in the Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney has been submitted to the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR). A response from OSCR is awaited, and Diocesan officials have already indicated they will be happy to assist with any enquiries. The claims made are wide-ranging and go beyond governance itself. We reiterate that any allegations of misconduct against clergy of the Scottish Episcopal Church can and should be addressed through the church's Complaints Procedure or Disciplinary Canonical process, details of which can be found at https://www.scotland.anglican.org/who-we-are/complaints-procedure/

It is very disappointing that such allegations are being made through repeated statements to the media at a time when OSCR is conducting due process. This approach does not allow any of the parties involved to have a fair hearing or for any proper outcomes to be achieved. It also threatens both the successful completion of the mediation and also the integrity of any possible future process. We would strongly urge anyone with complaints either to engage with the mediation process or to submit allegations using the established processes of the church. The Mediation Steering Group can be contacted by email: MediationSteeringGroup@scotland.anglican.org

As members of the College, we continue to appeal to all in the Church to act with restraint and respect for all involved in this ongoing dispute. Please also continue to pray for a just and fair outcome for all in this process.

VOL FOOTNOTE TO THIS STORY

Sources from Scotland suggest that the diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney was once the best and most viable diocese in the Episcopal Church of Scotland.

Their new Bishop, who took office in 2018, was the first woman bishop in the ECOS but was not chosen by the diocese. What seems to have happened subsequently is that if anyone opposed her, they were relieved of their post, and their work taken on by the bishop herself.

The inquiry into the diocese, instigated in 2021, was carried out by Professor Iain Torrance a former Moderator of the Church of Scotland ('The Kirk') and one time President of Princeton Theological Seminary.

His report was presented to the ECOS House of Bishops, six men and the Bishop of Aberdeen. It is reported that Bishop Dyer has prevailed on them not to accept the report.