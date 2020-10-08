jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » A statement from Archbishop Welby following publication of the IICSA report on the Anglican Church in England and Wales
A statement from Archbishop Welby following publication of the IICSA report on the Anglican Church in England and Wales

A statement from Archbishop Welby following publication of the IICSA report on the Anglican Church in England and Wales

October 8, 2020

Archbishop Justin Welby said:

"To fail on safeguarding casts a profound stain across every good thing we do. I have said this before and I continue to stand by it. But I am acutely aware as we come towards the end of this year that while there is a genuine commitment for the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults to be the highest priority of all parts of the Church, it is evident we still have not got it right.

"The report published today is a stark and shocking reminder of how so many times we have failed -- and continue to fail - survivors. Apologies are vital, but they are not enough. We have to listen. We have to learn. And we have to act.

"In calling for the enquiry, through a letter to the then Home Secretary Theresa May in 2014, I was aware that although it would be something that survivors had demanded it would also be a deeply painful process to tell their stories. I am very grateful to them for their courage. We cannot and will not make excuses and I must again offer my sincere apologies to those to have been abused, and to their families, friends and colleagues.

"There is clearly much to respond to and an in-depth consideration of today's report is vital. IICSA has shone a light on the past and present to help us better inform our future safeguarding work. They are owed our thanks which we give wholeheartedly. I pray this report and its recommendations will result in the changes needed to make our Church a safer place for all now and for future generations."

END

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Prayer Book Alliance

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

Drink Coffee

Do Good

Sustainable Ministry

Coffee, Community, Social Justice

DrinkCoffeeDoGood.com

Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org