A statement from Archbishop Welby following publication of the IICSA report on the Anglican Church in England and Wales

October 8, 2020

Archbishop Justin Welby said:

"To fail on safeguarding casts a profound stain across every good thing we do. I have said this before and I continue to stand by it. But I am acutely aware as we come towards the end of this year that while there is a genuine commitment for the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults to be the highest priority of all parts of the Church, it is evident we still have not got it right.

"The report published today is a stark and shocking reminder of how so many times we have failed -- and continue to fail - survivors. Apologies are vital, but they are not enough. We have to listen. We have to learn. And we have to act.