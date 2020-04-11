South Sudan Anglican Archbishop says this is not the first unique Easter

However, he called on Christians to be strong in their faith and continue to pray to God to bring an end to COVID-19. He said that although Christians are not able to celebrate Easter together in big numbers, they can pray in their homes.

"The first Easter happened at a time of great fear, sorrow and despair like we are experiencing this year. The disciples were all at home with doors locked fearing for their lives. The Easter story began in fear and despair, but it ended in hope and great joy. The disciples locked themselves in fear, but the risen Lord entered the place where they had locked themselves."

He said that through prayer the risen Lord will visit each one in his home with the message of peace, joy and protection over your life.

He said in the message, "May His victory over death be ours as we struggle to fight the threat of this pandemic disease and at the same time struggle with the full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in our country of South Sudan."

He urged all Christians and South Sudanese in general to regard the current lockdown as a moment of great revival, repentance, renewal, reconciliation and time of persistent prayer for God's divine intervention in our nation and every country in the world.

Robert Okule, a Christian based in the country's capital Juba said, "The Archbishop's message is timely. We are all living in fear. This is the most unique Easter in my life."

