South Carolina Supreme Court rules on TEC appeal regarding the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina and its Parishes

Press Release

Columbia, S.C. (April 20, 2022) - Today the South Carolina Supreme Court released it's ruling on the appeal of Judge Edgar W. Dickson's interpretation of the high court's 2017 opinions, affirming in part and reversing in part that interpretation.

The original 2017 ruling had the rare character of consisting of five separate opinions (the "Collective Opinions"). Judge Dickson's clarification had affirmed that the disassociated parishes and The Anglican Diocese of South Carolina are, "affirmed as the title owners in fee simple absolute of their respective parish real properties."