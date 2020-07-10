SOUTH CAROLINA: Bishop Mark Lawrence Calls for a Bishop Coadjutor

The Diocese will begin the process to elect a Bishop Coadjutor immediately. The Standing Committee, which serves as a Board of Directors, will oversee the process. The search committee will consist of representatives from the Standing Committee as well as one clergy and one lay person chosen by each of the six geographic deaneries of the diocese which, based in Charleston, consists of more than 20,000 members in 53 congregations from Myrtle Beach to Bluffton and Conway to Barnwell.

Reflecting on the ministry of the Bishop, the Rev. Jeff Miller, Rector of historic St. Philip's Church in Charleston, said, "Whenever Mark Lawrence speaks, you catch the distinct echo of the voice of the Good Shepherd, and that's the real reason the people of this diocese have cheerfully followed him these past 12 years. He's been a friend, a counselor, a mentor, a soldier, but especially, a good shepherd, and the flock is going to miss him!"

Lawrence's tenure has not been without tension. He served at the helm during the Diocese's decision to and process of separating from the Episcopal Church, which occurred in 2012.

"One of the great things the Bishop did during the height of the lawsuit," said the Rev. Gary Beson, Rector of Prince George Winyah, Georgetown, "is rather than circling the wagons he told us to go out. 'The fields are white to harvest,' he said in a convention address." Beson is one of the clergy who launched one of the four church plants that began under the Bishop's leadership.

In addition, in 2009, during a Diocesan Convention address the Bishop called the Diocese to focus on "Making Biblical Anglicans for a Global Age," which has been a touchstone for the entire diocese going forward.

Out of this call numerous churches began missional partnerships with churches around the world and the Anglican Leadership Institute was launched which through nine sessions, has brought 133 emerging Anglican leaders together for a month-long training initiative.