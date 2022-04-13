SEWANEE: "SEX IN THE DARK" ILLUMINATES SEXUAL ANXIETIES ON-CAMPUS

Two of the most popular questions that were discussed were the female orgasm and pornography addictions. Other focuses of the night were based on sexual health, such as regular menstrual cycles and how to prevent STD transmission. Discussions about accepting your sexual identity, asexuality, and how to change the narratives based on society's heteronormative standards were also held.

Attendee Debbie Lim (C '24) commented, "I think the event was very informative and the speakers managed to engage the audience in a fun way. I liked the aesthetic of glow sticks and the whole event was presented in a way where people felt comfortable to ask questions."

Mian Ahmad Shah (C '24) attended the event out of curiosity and won the event's raffle. He said that the event was a unique opportunity for students to educate themselves about sex and sexuality in a fun way. He said, "I loved how many students showed up and everyone was engaged in asking interesting questions. From my own experience, it really educated me about certain topics I was unaware of. Moreover, I loved learning about how sexual toys can spice things up and I am looking forward to using the gift card to get one for myself."

By the end of the night, students were told to explore their bodies, remain curious and to continue learning about ways to have safe and healthy sex. An anonymous student claims to have felt more comfortable having attended the event.

"Most of the taboo subjects that I thought were weird, I found out others felt the same way and had the same questions," they said. "A lot of people experience the same thing and people shouldn't be afraid to ask more questions and talk about sex."

While the subject of sex and pleasure may be difficult to approach, the more it's discussed, the more others can break down stigmas and stereotypes to ensure that everyone can lead a healthy sex life, free of restraints.

VOL RESPONDS. Where was any talk about sex within marriage as the only acceptable biblical position? Students were told to "explore their bodies"! hardly in the vein of St. Paul. Large foam glow sticks as phallic symbols! This is supposed to be a Christian university, the Episcopal Church's only university and they tolerate this kind of thing!

"The main focus of the event was questions related to sexual engagement such as consent, communication throughout sex, fetishes, kinks, BDSM, what to do if you can't experience an orgasm and what orgasms feel like, and overcoming the fear of sex and masturbation." Really. And Episcopal parents want their kids to get this kind of education! God save us.