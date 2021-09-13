Second Female Bishop consecrated in Kenya

The colorful ceremony took place at the Butere girls school sports ground in western Kenya. She has become the fourth Bishop of Butere diocese.

She becomes the second female bishop next to the second woman to be ordained a priest in the Anglican Church of Kenya. Canon Emily Awino Onyango, who was appointed to serve as Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Bondo became the first female Anglican bishop not only in Kenya but in east and central Africa. She was consecrated on March 27th 2021.

Archbishop Sapit posted on Facebook on 12th September 2021, "ordination and installation of the 4th Bishop of the Diocese of Butere. The LORD bless my sister, Bishop Rose Okeno, the first Woman Anglican clergy in Kenya to be elected into the position of Diocesan Bishop."

Archbishop Sapit laid hands on the new bishop, handing to her symbols of her Episcopal ministry: a copy of the Scriptures, a pectoral cross, pastoral staff and a church flag.

"She is now the Rt. Rev Rose Okeno. I congratulate her for rising above cultural norms and her courage that saw her battle it out with men for this position," said Sapit.

Archbishop Sapit prevented political leaders who attended the ceremony from making speeches knowing that they would turn the opportunity into campaigning for the forthcoming elections. He said, "We welcome everyone, but we have to make the church to be the church. We have many leaders in attendance that we shall just recognize."

Bishop Okeno is the second woman bishop for the Anglican Church of Kenya. She was elected by a special meeting of the Butere synod on 31 July 2021.

END