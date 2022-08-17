SC Supreme Court Approves Petition for Rehearing Sought by Six Parishes of the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina

PRESS RELEASE

Columbia, S.C. (August 17, 2022) - Today, the South Carolina Supreme Court granted petitions for rehearing filed by six of seven parishes of the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina.

"We are grateful and heartened that the property rights of six more parishes were affirmed by this ruling," said the Rev. Canon Jim Lewis. "Today we rejoice with those who rejoice and mourn with those who mourn, but the balance is with rejoicing." With today's revised opinion, all property ownership questions are finally settled.

The six churches whose petitions were granted today are: the Church of the Holy Cross (Stateburg), the Church of the Holy Comforter (Sumter), St. Jude's Church (Walterboro), Old St. Andrew's (Charleston), St. Luke's Church (Hilton Head) and Trinity Church (Myrtle Beach).

These six churches, along with 21 others, have now had their property rights affirmed by the Supreme Court. Today's opinion followed the Court's earlier April 20 ruling in determining if a parish had created a trust interest in its property in favor of The Episcopal Church (TEC) or its local Diocese (TECSC). Four of the parishes in today's ruling were judged to have never created a trust, based on that earlier standard. Two more were judged to have created a revocable trust, which they subsequently and properly revoked.