SATAN WINS

Nones and Millennials along with Generations X, Y and Z are firmly in our camp with no chance of their going anywhere. You may have successfully destroyed American evangelicalism forever, unless the enemy provokes one of those dreadful revivals which could undo everything, but that doesn't seem to be in the cards.

What an absolute stroke of luck over this Falwell fellow. The junior devil for Lynchburg will be duly rewarded. The hypocrisy is plain for all to see. The more rigid the fundamentalism, the more pharisaical the outcome, then lace it all with money, sex and power and you have the perfect outcome that our Father relishes. He actually stopped beating on sinners temporarily because of the magnificent wins we are getting.

This one man Trump has done so much damage to the Christian faith that we could not ourselves have envisaged. He has divided Christians as no president has ever done and we are its beneficiaries. Biden is so weak and wishy washy that he is irrelevant in making any significant changes that will stop the hate.

The really interesting thing is that Christians were taught not to put their trust in princes, but they did, and we are reaping the rewards. All the talk about King Cyrus and Trump had our father positively hysterical.

I have to tell you, Teufel, that wars have not done thus much damage. There are no atheists in foxholes, and people get converted under miserable conditions, but this Trump fellow has done more to help our cause with his inflammatory talk and his dividing of Christians than any of the lectures on satanic outreach that our junior devils could have envisaged. He has pitted Christian against Christian in ways we could not have imagined.

Hell's library has a new section with Trump's holographic sayings and videos. Biden's videos will just be irrelevant.

As a side command, watch out for the growth of Christianity in China. Persecution only makes new converts. We are seeing that in Nigeria and South Sudan. A new strategy is needed. We need to nip it in the bud quickly.

Meantime, keep stirring the hatred pot, Teufel. Let Christians talk about love, joy and peace, but it will sound hollow. Make sure that Christians yell and scream Marxism and Venezuela at Never Trumpers and Never Trumpers yell back that they are dividing the country.

The truth is it doesn't matter what side you take, the yelling and screaming will convince non-Christians that Christianity isn't worth dog poop...that's our strategy, that, and the genius of hate.

Keep the anti-racist pot boiling. Racism is a matter of the human heart, but for Hell's sake don't let them know that. Let them have all the anti-racism training they want, but importantly keep them focused on this life as all that matters. Eternity and eternal life must not be on their radar screen. Keep religious leaders focused on social engineering to cure their woes and woke hopes.

The other piece of good news is that mainline denominations are dying. Excellent, but watch for the remnant. We need to infiltrate them with LGBTQ supporters to bring them down should they gain a foothold.

Vigilance is the price of Liberty, Teufel, but for them it is the price of heaven. We want them in hell, where they belong for all eternity. Vigilance, Teufel, vigilance.

Your infernal father sends you his hottest greetings...

I remain your affectionate uncle,

Faust