San Francisco Cathedral Adds Muslim Prayers to Christmas Celebration

There was also a Muslim reading rejecting the divinity of Christ during the 10PM service of Holy Eucharist on Christmas eve at All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena, California. This is the parish home of the notorious lesbian priest, Susan Russell.

A woman Islamist intoned, "What are best Islamic traits, feed the people and illuminate our hearts with light and let there be light above and below us; Oh God make us your light. We should be passionate about social justice."

https://allsaints-pas.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/201224-10pmStreamingLit.pdf

Theologian Gavin Ashenden, a former Anglican bishop and scholar of Islam, said there are two Church views theologically on these actions; one is that Islam comprises one of three Abrahamic faiths which include Christianity and Judaism and we are cousins. And we are all people of the Book, so we emphasize what we have in common. That is a point of view that is relied upon by those who want to read from the Koran or elsewhere.

"However, this is a factually mistaken position, as it is part of a relativistic culture in the secular terms, we live in. The facts which repudiate that view are that the figures in the Koran that have similar or same names in the bible; Abraham, Moses, Mary and Jesus are NOT the same figures at all, they are inventions by Mohammed in the 6th Century AD. They were invented in order to provide a different counter narrative for the theological narrative in the Holy Scriptures.

"It is bizarre then for clergy not knowing what the Koran is, to offer a counter narrative in the liturgy to the scriptures. Sadly, they are the most liberal clergy who don't believe much about the scriptures but invest authority in the Koran which is so undeserving.

"Mohammed theologically set out to deny the incarnation and what is in the gospel and the Mary and Jesus he creates are fictional devices intended to do that. It undermines everything the gospel stands for and creates a false and deceptive Jesus, it is in in fact an anti-Christian point of view. It needs to be called out as such."

Ashenden said it is an anti-Christian point of view because St. John says that those who deny our Lord came in the flesh (1 John 4:2) are from the anti-Christ. "This is how you can recognize the Spirit of God: Every spirit that acknowledges that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God."

"It is a theological, literary and spiritual mistake and needs to be called out as such."

