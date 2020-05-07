Samy Fawzy Shehata Appointed New Area Bishop for North Africa

Dean Samy will be based in Alexandria and will travel to the churches in North Africa when needed. Dean Samy is a very experienced priest who is well acquainted with the Diocese, its churches and institutions, the Province, and the whole Anglican Communion. He has represented the Diocese in many international conferences and he currently represents our Province in the Anglican-Oriental Orthodox dialogue. He serves as a member in various boards in the Diocese of Egypt: the Executive, financial, and literature Boards. He is also a member of Beet El-Ela Dialogue with Al- Azhar and co-Secretary to the Egypt Council of Churches.

He was ordained in 1990 and assisted the Bishop Ghais Abd El Malek from 1994 to 1998, and has led a team of ministers since 2002 in Alexandria. He taught at Alexandria school of Theology since 2005. He was appointed Dean of St. Mark's Pro-Cathedral in 2009 and Principal

of Alexandria School of Theology 2013.

END