SAMUEL CROWTHER: A Model Bishop for Our Times

So strong was he as a leader, and with such commitment to Christ, that he was consecrated bishop despite great protests. Crowther protested himself! People who knew him described him as a very humble man, a simple evangelist, who only wanted the opportunity to tell others about God's love for sinners. But in the end he was finally convinced that becoming a bishop was God's will for his life and for the church. The policy of The Church Missionary Society under Bishop Henry Venn was to support and bless indigenous, self-governing, self-supporting, self-propagating churches. But despite Crowther's passion for Jesus, and for all his achievements, Bishop Crowther's mission was undermined and dismantled in the 1880s by racist white Europeans, including some of his fellow Anglican missionaries. When he died of a stroke in 1891 he was replaced by a white bishop.

The face of the Church of England, the Anglican Communion, is no longer white or English. It hasn't been for a long time. In fact, there are over 20 million Anglicans in Nigeria alone, compared to fewer than 3 million in the United States. And the locus of God's activity in Anglicanism has changed from England and America to the two-thirds world with GAFCON (Global Anglican Futures Conference; www.gafcon.org).

Anglicans in America find their place in the worldwide Anglican Communion in relationship with how God is working so wonderfully in Africa - in our common commitment to the Anglican formularies - to a theology, not a recently invented devotion to the Archbishop of Canterbury or by the vote of some bigwigs who call themselves "Instruments of Unity."

Some of the Anglican revival of the last 150 years has to do with the witness and ministry of Samuel Adjai Crowther, a reluctant and powerful servant leader. I once asked an African bishop friend how many congregations were in his diocese and he looked at me puzzled and then laughed. At that point congregations were springing up every week, sometimes every day, meeting under the eaves of houses and in the shade of trees, and wherever people were hungry for God's word. By God's grace the future of the Anglican Communion is in the hands of humble and thoughtful leaders who are single-mindedly in love with Christ who loved them first, and who have a big view of a big God for what is possible in the power of the Holy Spirit.

Dean Chuck Collins is a Reform theologian who blogs at https://www.anglicanism.info/blog