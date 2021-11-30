Saint Andrew Declaration signed by Primus and Moderator at special service in Edinburgh

The agreement was welcomed and approved at both the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the General Synod of the Scottish Episcopal Church earlier this year.

After a conference to discuss and explore the churches' future relationship, Rev Prof Canon Charlotte Methuen from the Scottish Episcopal Church and the Rev Sandy Horsburgh from the Church of Scotland led the cathedral service where the Declaration was jointly signed by the Moderator and the Primus.

The Most Rev Mark Strange said: "In many places in rural Scotland there is now only one church building. It might be Episcopalian or it might be Presbyterian, yet there will be people of both churches in the community.

"If this Declaration gives people the confidence to share, and to allow the church to be open and present to each other, then what a wonderful place we have reached.

"I look forward to seeing where we can now go from here, together."

Lord Wallace said: "I am delighted to be able to sign the Declaration on St Andrew's Day in person alongside our friends in the Scottish Episcopal Church as we celebrate the close-working relationship between our two churches.

"We look forward in faithfulness to continuing to strengthen the ties, which already have deep foundations, and exploring our common calling further."

During the service, there were readings from Rev Canon John McLuckie, former Convener of the Inter-church Relations Committee of the SEC, and the Rev Alison McDonald, former Convener of the Committee on Ecumenical Relations of the Church of Scotland.

Music was by the St Mary's Cathedral Choir under the direction of Duncan Ferguson, organist and Master of the Music, and Imogen Morgan, Assistant Master of the Music.

The service can be watched again here and the Order of Service is available here.

The Scottish Episcopal Church is one of the 44 provinces and churches which make up the 80 million membership of the Anglican Communion across the world.

