RT. REV. DANIEL W. HERZOG HAS BEEN RECEIVED INTO THE ANGLICAN CHURCH IN NORTH AMERICA

PRESS RELEASE

April 9, 2021

Greetings in the Name of our Lord and only Savior Jesus Christ!

As Archbishop and Primate of the Anglican Church in North America, it is my great pleasure to receive the Holy Orders of The Right Reverend Daniel W. Herzog, as a retired bishop in the Anglican Church in North America effective on the Second Sunday of Easter, the eleventh day of April in the year of our Lord two-thousand and twenty-one.