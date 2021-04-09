- Home
- News
- Special Reports
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
RT. REV. DANIEL W. HERZOG HAS BEEN RECEIVED INTO THE ANGLICAN CHURCH IN NORTH AMERICA
PRESS RELEASE
April 9, 2021
Greetings in the Name of our Lord and only Savior Jesus Christ!
As Archbishop and Primate of the Anglican Church in North America, it is my great pleasure to receive the Holy Orders of The Right Reverend Daniel W. Herzog, as a retired bishop in the Anglican Church in North America effective on the Second Sunday of Easter, the eleventh day of April in the year of our Lord two-thousand and twenty-one.
We recognize your ordination and consecration as a Bishop in Christ's one Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church, and we welcome you to exercise your ministry under the guidance of The Right Reverend Julian Dobbs, Bishop Ordinary of the Anglican Diocese of Living Word. I look forward to serving our Lord Jesus Christ
together in this season of Gospel ministry!
The Most Reverend Doctor Foley Beach
Archbishop and Primate