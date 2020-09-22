REPENTANCE SUNDAY

Anglican Archbishop Foley Beach is among the leaders calling for the nation to repentance. There are no Episcopal bishops visible among the leaders calling for repentance.

"The origins of this idea birthed in July when God called 50 church leaders throughout our nation to gather weekly for confession, repentance and prayers for revival. Over 7 weeks we sought God and were both humbled and strengthened in our resolve to put aside all strategies for societal renewal except the powerful move of God. We know from Scripture that when a nation is experiencing division and calamity, the Church's responsibility is to turn to God, repent of our sins and return to our first love."