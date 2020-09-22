- Home
REPENTANCE SUNDAY
Lead your Church in Prayer for Repentance and Revival
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
September 22, 2020
Thousands of churches across America will, on September 27th, join hands and dedicate time in their services for prayers of repentance. https://repentance-sunday.squarespace.com/ "We know from Scripture that when a nation is experiencing division and calamity, the Church's responsibility is to turn to God, repent of our sins and return to our first love," said Gabe Lyons, event organizer.
"This knowledge is what led myself and a group of Christian leaders (including Mark Batterson, Sam Rodriguez, Francis Chan, Matt Chandler, Os Guinness, and more) across the country to encourage a unified response to lead our churches to participate in Repentance Sunday.
Anglican Archbishop Foley Beach is among the leaders calling for the nation to repentance. There are no Episcopal bishops visible among the leaders calling for repentance.
You can watch a video below to learn more and forward this story to your pastor to encourage them to participate. When they sign on with us, they'll receive the Repentance Sunday Guide immediately, so they can plan for this Sunday.
https://qideas.org/qtalks/repentancesundayvision/
"The origins of this idea birthed in July when God called 50 church leaders throughout our nation to gather weekly for confession, repentance and prayers for revival. Over 7 weeks we sought God and were both humbled and strengthened in our resolve to put aside all strategies for societal renewal except the powerful move of God. We know from Scripture that when a nation is experiencing division and calamity, the Church's responsibility is to turn to God, repent of our sins and return to our first love."
