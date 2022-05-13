Religious Neutrality is Over * Anglican Church in Australia Faces Moment of Truth * Three African Provinces say No to Primates Communique * Welby Continues apology Tour * ACNA Bishop Blasts Former ABC over Transgenderism * New African Primate * TEC News

Much secular commentary has assumed that the conservative side of this divide is doomed to cultural irrelevancy and decline. In fact, the opposite is true, as theological progressivism is everywhere associated with denominational decline, while conservatives thrive. --- Mark Durie

God, who foresaw your tribulation, has specially armed you to go through it, not without pain but without stain." --- C.S. Lewis

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

May 13, 2022

THE TIME OF NEUTRALITY IS OVER. We no longer live in that world. There was a "neutral world" roughly between 1994--2014 in which traditional Christianity was neither broadly supported nor opposed by the surrounding culture, but rather was viewed as an eccentric lifestyle option among many. However, that time is over.

Now we live in the "negative world," in which, Christian morality is expressly repudiated, and traditional Christian views are perceived as undermining the social good, writes David French, of the Dispatch. The world has moved on, and things are only going to get worse. Persecution is in the air. If you are in one of the professions, then you are vulnerable to woke and cancel culture. If you even breathe that sodomy is wrong, you could lose your job. If you dare oppose homosexual marriage you will be screamed at for being homophobic, uninclusive and lacking in diversity. If you criticize the transgender movement your career will sink faster than a lasered kidney stone.

This past week I had the privilege of listening to and interviewing Rod Dreher, renowned conservative author, columnist, blogger and Orthodox Christian. I raised many of the issues facing Christians today. Rod believes things are going to get worse for Christians in America. Both the left and the right are making it harder for Christians to thrive and he predicts persecution on a widespread scale will be coming to America. You have been warned. You can read my interview with Dreher here: https://virtueonline.org/popular-eastern-orthodox-author-talks-about-faith-his-own-journey-culture-wars-and-politics

The fact that there is a loss of conviction about ultimate things is at the heart of the unease of American society. It is behind our highly polarized politics, which at least from 2020 onward has sometimes turned violent. New York Times columnist and author Ross Douthat analyzed the current predicament at a Faith and Law presentation on May 6.

Douthat began by observing the conservative narrative about American society. This is that it was broadly Judeo-Christian before the 1960s, with a nearly universal belief in God and acceptance of Judeo-Christian morality but has "gradually secularized" since then. He observed that about twenty years ago, it was widely held among conservatives that secularism had been imposed on the nation by a secular elite. At least part of the solution was to "mobilize mass opinion," and moral authority against this. This really was a kind of continuation of the "moral majority" strategy of the 1980s. Today, however, religious conservatives see themselves an "embattled minority." As part of this, what is also seen more in "Catholic circles" is the claim that "democracy itself" is the problem -- that it will inevitably lead to secularism.

***

The big news of the past two weeks comes from the Anglican Church in Australia which just concluded its annual Synod. The Synod went through contortions over whether or not to bless same-sex unions.

A motion to affirm traditional marriage passed in two of the three houses, but was blocked in the house of Bishops. In the (Lower House) Laity -- the vote was 63-47 and in clergy 70-39, but the motion failed in the House of Bishops 10-12.

NOTE: It is always the bishops who cave first, the laity last of all. The shepherds of the flock will be judged that much more harshly precisely because they swore to uphold and defend the faith, but then let us down. It was so in Canada and then the Episcopal Church, which ratified Gene Robinson's call to the episcopacy.

As the vote was announced, Kanishka Raffel, Archbishop of Sydney, said "I have had people approaching me saying they would leave the Synod. I have urged them not to do so."

Raffel recounted moves by Canadian, US and NZ Anglicans to leave when same-sex blessings were approved in their churches.

Earlier, the former Archbishop of Sydney, Glenn Davies had roared, "If you want to solemnize same-sex marriages start your own church!" Davies lashed out at revisionists who want to broker same-sex marriages into the Anglican Church, telling Lionel Windsor in an Anglican Church League Podcast that homosexuality is "a salvation issue" and "dioceses that have departed from this have actually broken communion and that's over very significant issues."

"If we really believe in the Anglican Church of Australia, we need to make sure that this is not fractured along these lines. And that those who want to bless same-sex unions or those who want to solemnize same-sex marriages, well then start your own church! Go off but don't change our church because we are grounded in the teaching of Scripture. We need to keep that unity of the Church based on that doctrine," he said. You can read the full story here: https://virtueonline.org/if-you-want-solemnize-same-sex-marriages-start-your-own-church-archbishop-glenn-davies

Glenn is an author in a recently published book The Line in the Sand. The book is addressed to General Synod members and speaks about a turning point in the history of the Anglican Church of Australia.

In November 2020, the church-based Appellate Tribunal released a Majority Opinion that gave legal validation to a liturgy which can be used to bless a same-sex marriage. This validation was the first time it had been approved in that Church's history. The Majority Opinion on same-sex marriage is a deeply concerning move, because it effects a fundamental change in the nature of the Church's doctrine relating to issues of salvation, and so it threatens the Church's unity.

You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/whither-australian-anglican-church

We wait for the other shoe to drop.

***

"CAN TWO WORK TOGETHER UNLESS THEY AGREE?" apparently not. Nigeria, Uganda and Rwanda provinces responded to issues surrounding the 2022 Lambeth Conference and Anglican Communion after a Communique issued from the recent Primates' Meeting held in London in March 2022. They said this paragraph 'We continue to lament the absence of three primates who chose to stay away.' This is referring to the Primates of Nigeria, Uganda, and Rwanda, whose provinces represent about 30 million of the estimated 70 million Anglicans worldwide. What this Communique fails to state are the unfortunate circumstances that necessitated their refusal to attend.

The Primates of the Provinces of Nigeria, Uganda, and Rwanda could not attend the Primates' Meeting, desirable as it was and, will not, with their College of Bishops, attend the 2022 Lambeth Conference because the Anglican Communion has failed to address with remorse and repentance the issues that necessitated their absence at the 2008 Lambeth Conference, namely Resolution 1:10 evading the crucial issue of human sexuality. The conclusions reached by the Primates suggest that the subject of human sexuality is not on the agenda at the next Lambeth Conference, as if the problems generated by the admission of homosexuality as a normal way of life as opposed to Resolution 1.10 of the Lambeth Conference of 1998 could be swept under the carpet. You can read their full statement here: https://virtueonline.org/can-two-work-together-unless-they-agree

***

THE CHURCH OF ENGLAND grows more irrelevant to the people of England by the day. Only about 750,000 Brits attend church and the Church of England's efforts to pump £3.6bn ($4.15bn) into 12,500 parishes to fund more social action such as food banks, to 'raise its game in its service to the nation' and to halt the decline is not making churches grow.

Spiritual hope is springing from growing independent churches and the emergence and growth of the Anglican Mission in England (AMiE). I recently interviewed a breakaway Anglican priest, the Rev. Lee McMunn, who talks and moves like a man in a hurry.

He is watching England in the throes of complete spiritual meltdown. The CofE offers little spiritual guidance or counter to the culture while it slowly capitulates on sexuality. The church gives no gospel hope to a nation that has less than one million Christian worshippers in a country of 66 million. You can read my interview here: https://virtueonline.org/breakaway-anglican-priest-could-be-future-anglicanism-uk

The Archbishop of Canterbury continued his global apology tour. This time he apologized for the role the Anglican Church of Canada played in operating various institutions and for the harms they caused to survivors.

Welby spent several hours listening to survivors' stories. He then commended the former students for their courage since they had "opened a window into hell."

Why and who gives Welby the authority to apologize for sins he never personally committed? Should Christians today feel guilt from sins of racism or segregation from generations past? Is it right or theologically sound for today's believers to repent of the sins of previous believers? Is corporate repentance in our churches the best way to address past sins?

One theologian put it like this; "I am doubtful about the theological justification for corporate repentance--that sin is generational and therefore those who were not even born during the era of Jim Crow and segregation bear the taint of guilt. I do not see evidence of this sort of generational guilt in the Bible."

Two years ago, Welby prostrated himself, apologizing for the British massacre at Amritsar when 379 unarmed protesters were killed in 1919!

https://www.thinkinganglicans.org.uk/archbishop-welby-apologises-to-indigenous-peoples-of-canada/

Your time is up, Justin! A new survey has found that the public wants Justin Welby and his fellow "woke" Bishops thrown out of Parliament. According to an exclusive the Techne UK poll for Express.co.uk, 62 percent of respondents said that Church of England Bishops have had their day in Britain's Parliament. A mere 19 percent thought that they should be allowed to stay in the House of Lords. The findings come after fury over the way Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, used his Easter sermon to claim that the Government's new policy for illegal migrants crossing the Channel on small boats was "unGodly".

The archbishop who was supported by his predecessor Rowan Williams, hit out at popular plans announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel to relocate those coming over in dinghies to Rwanda in East Africa. You can read more here: https://www.express.co.uk/news/

Faithful Catholics are urging orthodox media celebrity to 'come home to Rome'. - Woke white bishops in the Church of England have closed ranks to cancel a Black celebrity Anglican ordinand for his orthodox views on sexuality, gender and race.

"I am not being ordained this Petertide," GB News TV presenter Calvin Robinson tweeted on Holy Saturday. "It seems that having conservative views and orthodox Christian beliefs is a big no-no. Go woke, get promoted; go Scriptural, get booted."

Robinson says he will be homeless and jobless in a few weeks when he completes his training for the Anglican priesthood at St. Stephen's House, Oxford. Pro-abortion and pro-LGBTQ+ bishop of London Sarah Mullally blocked Robinson's curacy at St. Alban's Holborn.

It is ironic that Welby grovels before ancient sins but says nothing about the loss of freedom In Hong Kong, a former British colony. But Cardinal Joseph Zen, bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, was arrested this week under the vaguely worded National Security Law, formally charged, and released on bail several hours later. He likely faces a three-year prison term, according to a Hong Kong lawyer. This raises the prospect that the 90-year-old cleric would spend his last years behind bars.

The arrest of this world-renowned champion of religious freedom, human rights, and democracy goes beyond the personal. It signifies the end of religious freedom in Hong Kong, the last of the fundamental freedoms to be extinguished there. It is a moment of truth for both Pope Francis and President Biden. Why is Welby silent?

***

THE ANGLICAN CONVOCATION IN EUROPE Synod met this week. Representatives of the ACE Congregations and Ministry Units met at St. Silas in Glasgow on May 6-7. This was the first in-person Synod of the Convocation, along with invited observers which included representatives of several congregations seeking to join the Convocation.

In his Bishop's charge, Bishop Andy Lines noted the diversity of ACE churches, but stressed their interconnection through the Anglican Network in Europe and GAFCON with historic, faithful, biblical, confessional Anglicans down the ages and across the world. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/anglican-convocation-europe-synod-meets

***

Former Archbishop Rowan Williams is coming in for his fair share of criticism over his endorsement and embrace of transgenderism. This past week, ACNA Bishop Julian Dobs blasted Williams for supporting transgenderism. Dobbs took the gloves off, attacking politicians, priests and politicians, and anyone he could identify. Dobbs named Williams for capitulating to advocates who unreservedly support and advance transgenderism, and those parents of transgender children who encourage and affirm their child's identity as one of the most powerful things they can do to keep them safe and healthy.

Dobbs singled out Williams by name as a chief offender on this issue, declaring, "there are real wars taking place today in the realm of ideas attempting to control idea-shaping institutions, congregations, seminaries and denominations -- and biblical truth--a prize far more precious than any army has ever contended for--is at stake."

Society has collapsed into a sexual world view which attempts to redefine the image of God in humanity as one of sexual orientation and behavior, he said.

"How could such advocacy be safe and healthy when 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide."

Dobbs also said Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali's defection to Rome was "unfathomable". You can read more of what the bishops said here: https://virtueonline.org/acna-bishop-blasts-rowan-williams-supporting-transgenderism

***

THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH CONTINUES TO IMPLODE. The Episcopal Church in North Texas will fold its tent and combine with the Episcopal Diocese of Texas following a decades' long battle over properties, losing most of them to the Anglican Diocese of Ft. Worth. The handful left simply can't make it as a diocese as they were forced to relinquish their properties. It would not require action by General Convention because the Fort Worth-based diocese once was part of the Diocese of Texas.

Conflict looms over requiring baptism for communion, says a report in the

Episcopal News Service.

General Convention's committees on Prayer Book, Liturgy and Music heard testimony May 3 on a diverse selection of resolutions, from proposals to add the late Bishop Barbara Harris to the church's calendar of feasts to a measure "addressing antisemitic, anti-Jewish and/or supersessionist interpretations of our lectionaries."

The resolution that generated the most discussion, and some of the strongest opinions, was a measure proposed by the Diocese of Northern California that would repeal the Episcopal canon that requires worshipers to be baptized before receiving Communion in Episcopal churches.

"We all believe that all people are God's people, so it's not just the gifts of God for just baptized people," said a convention layman.

So how much more does TEC have to dispense with and still be an Episcopalian, having changed the definition of marriage, abandoned salvation by grace through faith?

***

The Diocese of Utah chose a new bishop, the second woman to lead them. The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, is poised to replace Bishop Scott Hayashi. Utah is a rare example of how an Episcopal diocese can continue with few people. In 2020, it had 1,229 attendees, 4 marriages and 1 adult baptism. It is well-resourced, however: flush with money from the lucrative sale of St. Mark's Hospital in 1987. The diocese has 22 parishes. Spiegel will probably be the last bishop. H/T Jeff Walton, IRD. However, Nthn. Michigan continues with about 300 attendees.

A Tennessee Episcopal priest, the Rev. Kira Austin-Young is planning to drive parishioners to obtain abortions in Illinois. Unmentioned is that her parish of St. Ann's Nashville has lost 45% of attendance in past six years (129 down to 71).

PANSEXUALISTS CHANGE SCRIPTURE ON SODOMY TO ACCOMODATE THEIR BEHAVIOR.

1 Corinthians 6:9-10: New Revised Standard Version reads:

"Do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived! Fornicators, idolaters, adulterers, male prostitutes, sodomites, 10 thieves, the greedy, drunkards, revilers, robbers--none of these will inherit the kingdom of God."

1 Cor. 6:9-10 NRSVue translation, the officially received text by the WCC changes the words to read:

No longer "sodomites" but "men who engage in illicit sex".

The translation by the NRSVue of the Greek adjective μαλακοὶ [malakoi] as "male prostitutes" and the Greek noun ἀρσενοκοῖται [arsenokoitai] as "men engaging in illicit sex" in 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 exempts practicing homosexuals from God's warning of eternal damnation thereby giving them false assurance that their sinful lifestyle is acceptable to God when it is not.

***

The Anglican Diocese of Pittsburgh has a new bishop. The Rev. Alex Cameron will oversee 41 congregations in the western region of Pennsylvania, along with six other churches in Illinois, Colorado and Tennessee.

***

The Most Rev. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Archbishop of Ghana, will become the 12th primate of the Church of the Province of West Africa. He succeeds the Most Rev. Jonathan Hart, Bishop of Liberia and primate since 2019, who is retiring early after suffering a stroke. The church of 17 dioceses has two internal provinces, Ghana and West Africa.

A source told VOL that he is super conservative culturally, but it is unsure how fully formed he is theologically, but he will be more of a GAFCON ally than Ghanian Archbishop Daniel Sarfo was.

The province Ben-Smith will lead is spread across seven West African nations: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Senegal, and Sierra Leone, and has an estimated 1 million members. Ghana, the largest of the nations, is home to 11 of the province's 17 dioceses, and there has been some movement towards soliciting its recognition as an independent Anglican province.

The province has been active in the Anglican realignment movement, while also retaining close ties to the Canterbury-based Instruments of Communion. It was one of the first in global Anglicanism to claim that it had broken communion with the Episcopal Church after the 2003 consecration of Gene Robinson, and in 2008, its primate, Archbishop Justice Akrofi, was among the founders of the GAFCON Movement.

Ben-Smith will also certainly play an important public role when the province hosts the 18th meeting of the Anglican Consultative Council, which will be held in Accra, Ghana, February 11-20, 2023. TLC contributed to this report.

From Uganda we learned that seven Anglican priests have been told to hand over their office instruments and houses after they joined the Reformed Anglican Church. All the priests are from eastern Anglican Diocese of Kumi, according to Tower Post.

The Bishop of Kumi Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Michael Esakhan Okwi wrote to the seven priests ordering them to hand over their instruments of office and Church House to their parish priests, after they allegedly joined the Reformed Anglican Church (RAC). You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/uganda-seven-anglican-priests-defect-rac-told-hand-over-church-instruments

***

The Global Methodist Church has formed following the de facto schism of the United Methodist Church over homosexuality. Not everyone is happy with the split, with United Methodist Church House of Bishops, incoming President, Bishop Thomas J. Bickerton acknowledging the de facto schism, urged a re-launch, affirming the reality that United Methodists are bible-based, faith-driven, mission focused, and global in scope."

The bishop is not reading history. The Episcopal Church went through a similar split a couple of decades ago. The breakup was long expected to be enacted at the General Conference scheduled for 2020 that was postponed. After being pushed out again to 2024, those opposed to full inclusion ran out of patience and opted to go ahead and launch their new church. Orthodox Methodists argue that is all about fidelity to the gospel imperative. Put succinctly, the massive iceberg beneath the roiling waters of the looming separation is the ongoing argument over just what constitutes the theological and moral foundations of contemporary Methodism.

***

The Church of South India (CSI) continues wracked in deep corruption. Rampant irregularities in many dioceses are alleged. Citing a judgement pronounced last week by the Madras High Court, a group of members of Madurai-Ramnad Diocese of the Church of South India (CSI), who are fighting against alleged irregularities in the management of diocesan properties, have demanded the bishops not to be involved in the management of assets. They must discharge only religious duties'

Addressing the media, the members said the bishops must restrict themselves to performing religious duties. According to the petitioners, the recent judgement dismissed a revision petition against a 2016 order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that dealt with irregularities in the management of CSI Trust Association (CSITA), a company registered under The Indian Companies Act, which has the responsibility to manage all CSI assets and institutions.

Millions of dollars' worth of properties have been sold off to line the pockets of some 23 bishops in recent years. Major Joseph Victor and his team of laymen have been holding the bishops' feet to the fire for more than a decade of financial mismanagement by the bishops.

***

A NEW BOOK, jointly written by myself and former Episcopal layman Brad Hutt with input from canon lawyer Allan Haley, titled The Great Episcopal Church Robbery: 6,400 Congregation Properties Heisted by Radical Clergy is out, and I am offering it to readers for a tax-deductible donation of $30.00 or more. This book follows my earlier book THE DESTRUCTION OF THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH.

The Great Episcopal Church Robbery tells the story of the purposeful take-over and co-opting of the Episcopal Church by radical clergy. As active participants of this 45-year-old Episcopal church dispute, the co-authors witnessed Dioceses, parishes, and congregations struggle to maintain Biblical orthodoxy and keep their church property in the face of an aggressive Episcopate hell bent on making the Episcopal church over in their own image by:

Ordaining women and homosexuals in violation of scripture.

Forcing churches to bless same sex marriages.

As the voice for Anglican orthodoxy - the Gospel is unequivocally central

