Racial justice art to be added to Washington National Cathedral

Officials announced this week that by 2023, the windows will be filled with work by multimedia artist Kerry James Marshall related to racial justice and the struggles African Americans have faced in their fight for civil rights.

"Kerry James Marshall, one of our nation's greatest artists, has agreed to design the new windows for this cathedral that will be a richer and more fuller expression of the nation we want to be and the ideals that we strive for as a country," said the cathedral's dean, Randy Hollerith.

Marshall called fulfilling the committee's mission "a monumental task" that will take contemplation and wrestling with history.

As for the windows that were removed, they're now displayed as part of 175 objects featured in a new exhibition at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the Reconstruction era. The exhibition's artifacts were collected to exemplify long-standing themes of religious freedom and changes in economic and political power even as racial violence, including lynchings, terrorized formerly enslaved people.