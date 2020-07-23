PROMINENT POLITICAL HOMOSEXUAL EPISCOPALIAN PUFFS HIS FAITH TO EPISCOPAL LEADERS

While mixing faith and politics is not new, (evangelicals began this with Jerry Falwell and the Moral Majority), the unholy mix of revisionist theology and liberal politics publicly displayed by Buttigieg cast a deep pall over evangelicals and conservative Catholics, indicating to them just how far cultural Marxism has taken hold of the American imagination.

Buttigieg distanced himself from then presidential candidate, Beta O'Rourke's idea that congregations and religious institutions that reject same-sex marriage should lose their tax-exempt status.

That was a red rag to a religious freedom bull for evangelicals; with fears that have only increased over the past months as campaign rhetoric between Trump and Biden ratchets with the approaching November elections.

"If we want to talk about anti-discrimination law for a school or an organization, absolutely. They should not be able to discriminate," Buttigieg said on CNN's State of the Union broadcast. "But going after the tax exemption of churches, Islamic centers or other religious facilities in this country, I think that's just going to deepen the divisions we are already experiencing."

Religion columnist Terry Mattingly cited Buttigieg as saying that political leaders cannot ignore the fact that religious faith affects how millions of Americans approach pivotal issues in American life -- from race to health care, from climate change to economic justice. This remains true, he said, even though this is "no longer a time in which religious institutions hold a monopoly on trust and truth. I believe that to be a good thing."

In an Episcopal News Service story, Buttigieg dodged any mention of his homosexuality, but spoke glowingly of his husband Chasten, (Buttigieg) whose cooking he said he had come to appreciate as part of the "spirituality of the everyday."

Anglicans from the Global South reading this may no longer be shocked by TEC's open adherence to pansexuality, but it will deepen their resolve that they will have nothing to do with the Episcopal Church, and by extension the Church of England, which is rapidly moving down the same rabbit hole on homosexuality issues.

The Catholic University of Notre Dame recently announced the hiring of Buttigieg, as a 2020-2021 faculty fellow at the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study and said it was "thrilled" to do so. This action brought outrage from some respected Catholics who pointed out the discrepancy of having a Catholic university hire someone who lives a life contrary to basic Catholic teaching.

"The fact that the goals of Notre Dame are not the same as those of the Gospel becomes clear, again, with the naming of Pete Buttigieg as a faculty fellow at the NDIAS," said Janet Smith, a former philosophy professor at Notre Dame.

"He holds many positions completely at odds with the Gospel, among them, he is in a homosexual 'marriage', and he supports abortion and holds views on religious freedom that would greatly restrict that freedom," Smith told LifeSiteNews.

"He even opposed the Women's Care Center (a pregnancy help center originated out of Notre Dame that has been supported and honored by the University) when it attempted to establish a center next door to an abortion mill," said Smith, who founded the Women's Care Center. Buttigieg even went so far as to say that homosexual 'marriage' had brought him "closer to God."

Clearly Notre Dame cannot be trusted. That lack of trust extends to global South Anglicans who believe that Buttigieg's theology and morals reflect Western Anglicanism which is parroting the culture. For its sins, Western Anglicanism is witnessing a church in numerical decline.

END