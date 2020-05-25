- Home
PRIMATE NDUKUBA APPEALS TO FG TO RE-OPEN CHURCHES, URGES RELIGIOUS ORGANISATIONS TO ADHERE STRICTLY TO THE GUIDELINES
By NGOZI ADIGHIBE
CHURCH OF NIGERIA
May 25, 2020
The head of the Anglican Church in Nigeria has appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to allow religious organisations to resume its normal functions, in accordance with the guidelines of the Federal government and the hygienic rules of medical practitioners.
This he said was in reaction to calls for the re-opening of Churches and religious centres that were closed in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an interview with the press at the National Secretariat of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Rev'd Henry C. Ndukuba, who expressed the need for a systematic easing of the lockdown, pointed out that it was necessary for the battle against COVID-19 to also be tackled spiritually.
He said, "The secret things belong to God and He will surely show His people what to do, no matter the situation."
While he commended the Nigerian government on the actions taken so far, he urged leaders to learn from these happenings and ensure that the lives of the people and the welfare of the society remains above personal and political interests, not just now, but even after the pandemic.
According to Primate Ndukuba, it is not sustainable to continue to lock up places, because the pandemic may not be completely eradicated any time soon. Thus, he pleaded with the government to allow people to carry on with their normal lives, with strict adherence to the guidelines they have given.
He further urged the administration to develop policies and ways that would help sustain the livelihood of the Nigerian people, while the nation continues to battle with the pandemic.
