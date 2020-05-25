PRIMATE NDUKUBA APPEALS TO FG TO RE-OPEN CHURCHES, URGES RELIGIOUS ORGANISATIONS TO ADHERE STRICTLY TO THE GUIDELINES

By NGOZI ADIGHIBE

CHURCH OF NIGERIA

May 25, 2020

The head of the Anglican Church in Nigeria has appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to allow religious organisations to resume its normal functions, in accordance with the guidelines of the Federal government and the hygienic rules of medical practitioners.

This he said was in reaction to calls for the re-opening of Churches and religious centres that were closed in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the press at the National Secretariat of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Rev'd Henry C. Ndukuba, who expressed the need for a systematic easing of the lockdown, pointed out that it was necessary for the battle against COVID-19 to also be tackled spiritually.