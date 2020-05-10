PORN BARON BANKROLLS ABORTION GIANT

MSI's website names Harvey as one of its board members and as president of DKT International, which he founded in 1989.

"When unscrupulous associations and funding sources come to light, they help us to see the whole picture in greater detail and with deeper understanding," Dave Brennan, director of pro-life Brephos, told Church Militant.

"Abortion, far from health care, is an act of violence against an unborn child. On these grounds alone, it is easy to see that MSI is not 'empowering women and girls to take control of their futures' -- a slogan they deceitfully trumpet," said Brennan, an associate of the Center for Bioethical Reform UK.

"Just as Margaret Sanger and Marie Stopes were racist eugenicists -- and this is what fired their ambitions for abortion -- so there is an inherent link between pornography and abortion. Both decontextualize sex," the pro-life educator explained.

Brennan elaborated:

Porn enables mostly men to consume and objectify mostly women (sometimes children) in an entirely selfish way, devoid of love or commitment. It destroys marriages, damages minds, demeans women and drives sex-trafficking. Abortion decontextualises sex by removing the consequence of sex, the baby. This enables men to use women as sex objects, knowing 'she can always have an abortion.'

"It is well-known that pimps use abortion to keep their prostitutes at work, sometimes demanding several abortions a year. We can expect more and more of these stories to come out as abortion is exposed for the rotten-to-the-core human rights atrocity that it is," he emphasized.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern and member of the Church of England's General Synod, questioned "why MSI, an organization which says it is dedicated to empowering women, has received millions in funding from an industry that achieves the opposite."

Stopes Corrupted Church Teaching

Church Militant earlier explained Stopes' impact on the Church of England's moral teaching on contraception.

Shortly before the Lambeth Conference in 1920, Marie Stopes, a passionate eugenicist, claimed that God had asked her to tell the Anglican bishops that they were to change the teaching on birth control. Stopes dashed into the house and dictated to her secretary: "My Lords, I speak to you in the name of God. You are his priests. I am his prophet."

Stopes wrote A New Gospel to All Peoples: A Revelation of God Uniting Physiology and the Religions of Man and sent a copy to each of the 267 bishops at the Lambeth Conference.

The bishops, who had rejected her message in 1920, made a U-turn at the following Lambeth Conference in 1930 and for the first time in Christian history changed the Church's moral teaching and approved of birth control.

Speaking to Church Militant, John Smeaton, director of the Society for the Protection of the Unborn Child (SPUC), said that he didn't "at all find it surprising that MSI is associated with the appalling abuse and enslavement of women and girls which occurs in the pornography industry. After all, they have a long record of treating women like cattle in their determination to carry out more and more abortions."

"SPUC will not rest until the abortion industry is closed down altogether in the UK. Here's yet another report which shows why this must happen. It's an industry which not only cares nothing for unborn human lives, it cares nothing for the women and girls it claims to serve. In fact, it treats human beings like dirt," he stated.

How It Came Together

Harvey, a Harvard graduate, began Adam & Eve as a mail-order catalog business selling condoms, with his business partner Tim Black. The business was illegal at the time. In 1986, Harvey was charged with distributing obscene material.

Black, a British physician, co-founded MSI, buying the lease with his wife Jean and friend Harvey in 1976, where racist eugenicist Marie Stopes had opened her Mothers' Clinic in 1925.

When opposed by the Catholic Church in England, Black hit back: "Women don't lease their bodies from the state or even from the Church. They own them."

In 2019, Church Militant reported a financial scandal involving MSI after the abortion giant sparked outrage in the charity sector for doubling the salary of its chief executive, Simon Cooke, as well as rewarding him with a 100% bonus.

MSI received over £48 million from Britain's tax-funded Department for International Development (DfID), which remains its single largest donor, and taxpayers were forced to increase their contributions to the abortion charity by over 5,000% in the last 12 years.

According to the accounts released by Companies House in August 2019, Cooke doubled his basic salary from £173,067 to £217,250 and pocketed a whopping performance-related bonus of an additional £217,250, putting him among Britain's five best-paid charity executives.

Incentive to Kill

In 2017, a report by the Care Quality Commission said that staff at MSI felt "encouraged" to persuade women to undergo terminations because it was "linked to their performance bonuses."

"Staff told CQC inspectors the Maidstone clinic was like a 'cattle market' and described a 'very target-driven culture,' with around 70,000 patients a year being seen by MSI for abortions and other so-called 'sexual health services,'" Smeaton told Church Militant.

In 2016, 22 MSI staff received basic salaries in six figures -- more than double the number five years ago.

MSI provides its services in 37 countries, mainly developing nations in Asia and Africa. According to its website, more than 25 million people around the world currently use contraception provided by MSI. In 2016, the abortion giant exterminated 3.6 million unborn babies.

Harvey's population control charity, DTK, was named after D. K. Tyagi, champion of India's family planning movement, who orchestrated the forced sterilization of over 6.2 million Indian men in just a year, which was "15 times the number of people sterilized by the Nazis," according to science journalist Mara Hvistendahl. Two thousand men died from botched operations.

Forced sterilizations, beginning in the 1970s, were motivated by tens of millions of dollars from the World Bank, the Swedish International Development Authority and the United Nations Population Fund.

During India's 1975 Emergency -- when civil liberties were suspended -- Sanjay Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, began a "gruesome campaign" to sterilize poor men. Newspapers reported incidents of police cordoning off villages and dragging men to surgery.