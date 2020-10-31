PITTSBURGH: Bishop James Hobby Resigns over Mishandling of Serious Pastoral Matter

Mrs. Kristen Parise, our Communications Director, will be handling any media requests with the support of the Standing Committee. She can be reached at: communications@pitanglican.org

We know that the Lord is always faithful, and we have every confidence in His continued mercy.

Please continue to hold the diocese in your prayers.

The Standing Committee of the Anglican Diocese of Pittsburgh

The Rev. Jeffrey Wylie, President

***

Statement from Archbishop Foley Beach

Dear Members of the Anglican Diocese of Pittsburgh,

First and foremost, I want you to know that you are not alone. It's times like these when being part of a larger Province is a comfort, and I want you to know that I am praying for you and will be supporting your leaders in the days ahead. I have been very impressed by your Standing Committee, and my staff is working closely with them to facilitate a smooth transition.

Second, I want you to know that Bishop Jim and his wife Shari are not alone. I have arranged for pastoral care for them, and one of the members of the College of Bishops is walking with them through this time. Please continue to keep them in your prayers. Although their ministry among you did not end as we might have anticipated, that should not overshadow the good work that they have done in your midst.

Finally, I want to encourage you to do the hard work of lament and healing so that you are prepared for this next season of ministry. The Diocese of Pittsburgh is an important part of the Anglican Church in North America, and we need your presence and voice to remain strong in our Province.

I will be praying The Collect for The Unity of the Church for you, and I hope you will join me:

Lord Jesus Christ, you said to your apostles, "Peace I give to you; my own peace I leave with you": Regard not our sins, but the faith of your Church, and give to us the peace and unity of that heavenly city, where with the Father and the Holy Spirit you live and reign, now and for ever. Amen. (BCP 2019)

In Christ,

The Most Rev. Dr. Foley Beach

Archbishop and Primate, Anglican Church in North America

***

Statement from Bishop Jim Hobby

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Yesterday, I resigned my position as Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Pittsburgh. It has been a joy and privilege to serve you. Know that I will do everything that I can to affect a smooth transition so that the growth and progress we have experienced together will continue.

The Standing Committee requested my resignation because they had determined that the Episcopal relationship with the Diocese was irreparably imperiled based on its review and assessment of my response to a very serious pastoral matter.

While this grieves me, I accept that accountability is an important part of the Christian life. As Bishop, I am accountable to the Archbishop and elected Standing Committee of the Diocese. Therefore, for the good health of the Diocese, I have resigned my office with immediate effect so that the search for my successor can immediately begin.

The Standing Committee is now the Ecclesiastical Authority of the Diocese. I am confident that it will discharge this duty faithfully and that you are in very good hands.

Sincerely,

+James Hobby

In March of this year the Rt. Rev. Ron Jackson, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes faced an ecclesiastical trial over allegations of Sexual Immorality (Canon IV.2(6), conduct giving just cause for scandal or offense (Canon IV.2) willful refusal to follow a lawful Godly Admonition (Canon IV.2(12) and violation of his ordination and consecration vows of true and canonical obedience to the Archbishop (Canon IV.2(3)). He resigned.