PITTSBURGH: ACNA Elects New Diocesan Bishop

Bishop-elect Cameron, 57, has been an ordained Anglican priest for more than 30 years and is currently President of the Isaiah Forty Foundation. He has led churches in Montreal, Vermont and Chicago over those 30 years. He has also worked as a business leader for organizations like General Electric and has had his own consulting company. He has been involved in the ministry of healing and wholeness with Isaiah Forty since 1996. Alex takes delight in seeing people realize that Jesus is bigger than they thought and that the Holy Spirit can bring lasting transformation in their lives. Alex and Tamara have been married since 1987. They have four adult children: Jessie, Sarah, Aidan and Claire. They also have three grandchildren.

He is currently President and CEO of The Isaiah Forty Foundation

He has been ordained for 31 years, originally serving in Montreal in three different congregations, urban (Curate), rural (Rector) and suburban (Rector). After 10 years of ministry, he moved into the world of software development and medical informatics, working for GE Healthcare division in various technical and management roles. While at GE he planted an ACNA church in Vermont (St. Timothy, Burlington), ultimately leaving GE to pursue the church plant full time.

His education includes:

2001 -- Certificate in Information Technology

Information Technology Institute, Halifax, NS, Canada

1990 -- MDiv: Wycliffe College, Toronto, ON Canada

1985 -- BA: Dalhousie University, Halifax, NS, Canada

His personal Interests include cycling, wood working (and other building projects), music, playing double bass.

"It is my greatest joy in ministry to see people gain a fresh understanding that the gospel of Jesus Christ is deeply relevant to and transformative for the particular circumstances of their lives. This is true for new believers as well as for those who have followed Jesus for many years. It is the work of individual revival. I also love the ministry of reconciliation, active and alive in healing rifts and divisions in churches and communities. I delight also in teaching and preaching."

