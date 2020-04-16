Panic and Pandemic: Fear is the Greater Enemy

What I am now understanding (and am sharing here) is not going to be popular in some quarters, especially among those who are gaining some benefit or political traction due to the fear. There are indeed a number of powerful ambulance-chasing, crisis-loving parasites who love it when very bad things happen. Some media types fall into that category-- the bigger the crisis, the bigger the story. Although I am not actually a reporter, I was hesitant to write this article for exactly this reason. But my need to discover both a spiritual and a pragmatic balance to my efforts at remediation (and potentially to yours) has led me to make the following points.

Prayers and Probabilities

Christians depend on prayer to make a difference. Since all real power resides in our omnipotent God, it makes sense that we should first bring God into our efforts "The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Phil 4:5b-6). So we have been asking God to protect people from the virus, especially the people we know and love (this makes it more personal and real) and to heal those who are already infected, to give their families strength and courage, and to provide the doctors and other care providers with wisdom and good judgment--and protect them from the virus as well.

Before the COVID-19, for many years I regularly prayed for my family members (and for myself) when out driving in Atlanta traffic, asking God to put his angels before and aft (and on the blind side) to protect us from any mishaps that are not in God's specific will. So far, so good. So now I do the same kind of praying with regard to the COVID-19 virus. We are covered.

I am all in for promoting science to do everything possible to develop a vaccine and a viable treatment regimen for this infection. I am also encouraging all of us to be careful. But what has happened in our nation (and pretty much globally) may have been an over-reaction. In medical treatment it is called iatrogenic--that is, negative side-effects of treatment that can actually cause more problems than the disease itself. In this case, people will go hungry from the resulting economic depression--and starve in some countries. People with heart problems are dying of fear, and millions (perhaps billions) are suffering from anxiety disorders directly associated with knowledge of the virus.

Patrick Wood (Technocracy News) recently wrote about the public hysteria:

"Thanks to Neil Ferguson and Imperial College, the entire world has panicked over COVID-19 and worse, leaders have implemented all of their policy recommendations lock, stock and barrel. Meanwhile, the entire global media obediently follows behind, fanning the flames of fear into a raging forest fire.

As a result, the U.S. economy is in a tailspin, the financial system is on the verge of total collapse, stocks have entered a full-blown bear market, some U.S. Treasury notes are trading at negative interest rates and unemployment claims soared to 3.3 million last week as businesses shut their doors. Employment experts forecast that over 40 million Americans will have lost their jobs by the end of April. In short, the economy has been dealt a mortal wound. Even if all restrictions were immediately lifted globally, it is highly doubtful that the economy could recover to its former state. Moreover, that doubt is increased for every week that restricted activity continues.

In the United States, the primary agent of panic has been the highly-esteemed Dr. Anthony Fauci who also has close ties to the World Health Organization. According to National Review, Fauci hypothesized in late February in the New England Journal of Medicine that the fatality rate of COVID-19 may be "considerably less than 1% because many people who are infected experience either no symptoms or very mild symptoms and therefore do not report." And yet, the media now routinely states that the mortality rate is 3.4% or higher." ... Bottom line: "The destruction of the economy will result in many more deaths and hardships than COVID-19 could ever imagine."

Now for a bit of controversial information to provide us with some perspective about probabilities, and perhaps mitigate our fears. As of this date 04/16/2020, the highest estimate of deaths (in the USA from the beginning of the onset of the infection) with some COVID-19 virus involvement is about 24,000. These numbers are totally unverifiable (likely inflated) due to many other factors involved in the deaths of these people, many of whom had serious other medical illnesses. We might need to cut this in half in terms of COVID-19 being the actual cause of death.

But did you know that in the USA, approximately 37,000 people die in car accidents every year? [https://policyadvice.net/car-insurance/insights/how-many-people-die-in-car-accidents/ ]. And we had about 80,000 deaths in the USA from influenza just in the winter of 2017/18. [https://www.statnews.com/2018/09/26/cdc-us-flu-deaths-winter/ ]. The COVID-19 numbers will no doubt catch up, but the evidence is that its spread has peaked in the U.S.

In other words, in going to church or work, it is more likely you will die from an auto accident or catching the regular flu than from catching the coronavirus. So there have been lots of reasons for staying home...long before the virus came on the scene. But for some reason people don't get hysterically worked up about the very real danger of driving their cars all over the place; sometimes they do it for no reason but to "go for a drive." Do you see how we have lost perspective regarding this virus?

Of course, now I wear a mask in public with the same automatic habit and non-fearful attitude that I wear a seatbelt in my car. It is both a safety measure and it also abides with a public policy that I agree with. And like not 'buckling up,' maybe soon we will get tickets from cops if we do not wear masks in public places.

Fight the Fear

I refuse to live in fear. And I highly recommend that our government officials likewise do not live in fear, nor use this situation as an excuse to gain more and more control over our lives (as they have attempted to do with the global climate change agenda). Again, I do wonder about the similarity in the words panic and pandemic, and the fact the only difference is the "dem" in pandemic...

As for individual Christians and church leaders, I advise being circumspect but avoiding hysterics. We need to remind believers that some things (like helping others and worshiping God) are indeed more important than our avoiding the taking of risks. We were already taking far more risks to go to work and to church than we were aware. And we should not forget that missionaries are risking their lives daily to spread the gospel in nations inimical to Christianity.

In conclusion, I must remind readers of the frequent scripture revelations that tell us that through prayer and God's providential protection, it will work out as it is supposed to. "And we know that all things work together for good - for those who love God and are called according to his purposes." (Romans 8:28).

"Fear not, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed. I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will uphold you." (Isaiah 41:10)

"Peace I leave with you: My peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid." (John 14:27)

Therefore, we can do as Paul commanded in his letter to the church at Philippi (it is worth repeating): "Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice! Let your attitude be known to everyone. The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And then the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable--if anything is excellent or praiseworthy--think about such things" (Phil 4:4-8).

"... if you have been raised up with Christ, keep seeking the things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your mind on the things above, not on the things that are on earth" (Colossians 3: 1-2).

Dr. Bruce Atkinson is a graduate of Fuller Theological Seminary with a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and an M.A. in theology. He also has an M.S. in research psychology from Illinois State U. and a B.A. from Beloit College. He is a member of the Anglican Church in North America and is Moderator and frequent contributor at VirtueOnline