OXFORD: TROUBLESOME DEAN OF CHRIST CHURCH

By Jonathan Aitken

The Times Letter to the editor

December 17, 2021

Sir,

"Mad, is he? Then I hope he will bite some of my other generals." These words of George II about General Wolfe can be applied now to Martyn Percy, the dean of Christ Church.

The fifth attempt in four years by a cabal of disaffected dons to defenestrate their dean ("Oxford college turns to medical team in row over dean's future", Dec 16), this time by voting for him to be classified as mentally ill, is both comic and contemptible. I saw Dr Percy this week. He was on sparkling form, battered but unbowed by the continuing civil war at The House.

A humorous observation might be that he is far sharper and saner than some of the obsessive academics who have so far wasted over £3 million in legal fees and lost at least another £3 million in cancelled charitable donations in their fruitless efforts to dislodge the head of their college. How much longer can this expensive and unpleasant nonsense continue?