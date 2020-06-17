Nigerian Primate Not Surprised by Revisionist Agenda in Anglican Communion

"It may not be easy. It means sacrifice and may mean suffering. As far as we are concerned, unless the Lord calls us home, our desire is to stand by the Word of God and maintain the heritage we have as Anglicans and to teach and live by the principles of God's Word. To do that, our main problem is not revisionists, but the sincerity of our own heart and our commitment to the Lord. The issue has to do with whom we are serving and committed to. You cannot stop the bird from flying over your head, but you can stop it from making a nest on your head."

"If we rise up as one man in unity, in faith, in love and in readiness to serve and work with God in this perilous time, with all that it takes, the revisionist agenda will not stand."

The Anglican primate of 26 million souls thanked God for Lambeth 1998 resolution 1.10 that upheld the dignity of human sexuality and marriage as between one man and one woman throughout their livelong union, and the rejection of the revisionist agenda and their new human sexuality.

"The stand of the Church of Nigeria is that we shall not serve Baal. We will not be drawn to their philosophies, we will not bear their name, we will not pour their libation and we will not follow their ways."

"This is End Time and perilous time. The Lord made it clear that if care is not taken, even some of the elect can be deceived. We thank God for my predecessors' legacies, from Baba Adetiloye, who focused on the mission; followed by Baba Akinola in mission and defending and contending for the faith; and Baba Okoh, who has consolidated the work and helped the missionary dioceses to take their place and be able to stand, as well as the infrastructures and other things that God has brought into place by their visions, ministries and labours."

The primate said the Lord had given him a word from Isaiah 52:7-10, which will be a guiding light for the next 10 years. We are declaring it, as the word of God says here, "the Decade of God's Reign."

"The emphasis will be on real evangelization; consolidation of what God has started doing in us, with us, and for us; and discipleship, which is nurturing the people and growing in faith, so that the resurrection of Zion will be perfect. We can launch out as God makes bare His Holy Arms. That is what is bubbling in my heart."

Ndukuba said that when you ask a missionary to be the Primate, what are you expecting? "Our emphasis will be on the soul of the people, consolidating what my predecessors did. I see it as a privilege to be given an opportunity to lead the church in a time like this, though it will not be easy. If you look at the earlier verses, what we are battling today is the spirit of Babylon. And though it seems the darkness has covered everywhere; this is the time of our arising. I am believing God that He will reign in His power and majesty. Don't ask me how. I am believing that He will make it known as the years roll by. I am persuaded that it is not by power, it is not by might and it is not by our struggle. The Lord Almighty will manifest and show Himself in His awesomeness and power.

The primate said that he had ministered in the north and he had on occasion to stand to defend this faith, to live it out, and to proclaim and stand by God's Word.

"I have seen Jesus prove Himself over and over again and protecting me. Assassins, robbers have pointed a gun at me and pulled the trigger two times and it did not fire. God protected me; He became a shield. I have lived among Muslims and they have looked upon me to see how the Christians are living. Will I now, in the new context God has called me, begin to deny Him because I want some goodies from the White people or because I want to please somebody or a group? Will, I put aside God's Word now that I have become wiser? I am now more educated, more enlightened?"

"Thank God I have sat in class with some of them and I have seen that they don't know more than we do, if anything, we have the real thing. St. Cyprian said 'a man cannot die for a shadow. If a man should die, he will die for the real thing.' The real thing is Jesus, and He has never failed us. He has been true and we will stand for He Who loved and gave Himself for us. Not only are we going to stand, but we will also defend."

"If any pastor thinks he can eat off the table of the demons (revisionists) and also share in the table of the Lord, he has no place in this church. We will work at the House of Bishops to see that the church is kept pure and kept faithful to the Lord. That is what we are believing God for. As for the revisionist agenda, it has no place in the Church of Nigeria, and we will stand for the same thing in any ecumenical organizations we belong to. We will not be part of any organization that is not ready to hold on to the Word of God and the Gospel of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ -- faith in Him and the heritage of the saints. We'll go to the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) with the same stance, and anyone who is not ready to stand with us will be on his own. One with God is always the majority."

