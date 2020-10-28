Nigerian Anglican Primate Rips Church of England and Episcopal Church over Homosexuality

The new Anglican Primate said his Church would continue in its defense of the gospel. "We are totally committed to contending for the faith once for all delivered to the saints. Together with all bishops, clergy and laity we shall stand against the revisionist strange doctrines that deny the authority of the Word of God, the Bible and its power to order and guide our lives and practice."

The archbishop also said that indiscipline and corruption must not become a way of life in Nigeria.

"The Gospel, which we proclaim is the gospel of the Kingdom of God. The ministry, which we exercise, is that of the Kingdom and our prayer is focused on the Kingdom, the authority and power of the sovereign God, our Creator, Redeemer and Sanctifier. His will and purpose shall be done in His world and in His Church."

"The ministry of the church is about God and the very lives of the people and not about our positions, our group interests and possessions. Therefore, a situation wherein people act and behave as though the Church belongs to them is the height of blasphemy against God."

"The idols that occupy the place of God must be cast down and out. Jesus Christ must be Lord and Savior of our lives, His Church and His world. Indiscipline and corruption must not become a way of life. All life must be sanctified unto God."

"This is the Decade of the reign of God and raising the citizens of God's Kingdom through purposeful discipleship as very vital to the work of the Church."

The Primate said he hoped to re-engage, re-evangelize and disciple members and as many as God will bring our way.

"The impact of the Boko Haram, herdsmen attacks on communities, banditry and kidnapping and violence is such that in many places, we have lost lives and property. In some parts of our church, the average age of the Anglican Church attendance is above 50 years. We have continued to lose our children and youth to the new generation churches. This hemorrhage occurs more from teenagers to young adults and especially, when they get into tertiary institutions. The current movement of young Muslims to cities in the South opens up a new mission field."

The archbishop said his Church was now replanting Christianity in the Northern part of this country, as a response to the devastations. "More so, the creation of the Missionary Dioceses is part of our response to the Decade of Evangelism. It has opened up this country for the gospel and placed the Anglican Communion in a strategic position throughout the nation. This decade will be dedicated to growing the Church in faith, membership and a Church that is indeed engaging in pragmatic evangelism and fulfilling the Great Commission of Christ the Lord and waiting eagerly for His glorious return. For this purpose, mission, evangelism, and discipleship will remain core to the ministry of the Church of Nigeria."

