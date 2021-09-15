NIGERIA: Rev. Emeka Merenu killed by IPOB Biafran militants

Published By: PM NEWS Editor

An Anglican priest in Imo state, Rev. Emeka Merenu was gruesomely murdered Tuesday, by gunmen believed to be members of the armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Merenu, the priest in charge of St Andrew's Anglican Church in Ihitte-Ikwa, in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, was shot and stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday.

The gunmen, suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN drove into the church compound and entered the parsonage.