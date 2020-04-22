NIGERIA: Primate Ndukuba's advice on how to respond to COVID-19

I believe that God is giving us the opportunity to repent as individuals and as families, as a people and as a nation; to turn away from our wickedness and sins and turn to the living God, who can give us hope and life, especially in times like this when no one knows what comes next and anybody can die.

This pandemic is affecting everyone, the rich and the poor, young and old, rulers and the ruled; and there is no way one could detect if a person has coronavirus until it begins to manifest.

So, the best thing a person can do is to prepare ourselves for both life and even if it would mean death, let it be to the glory of God.

Nevertheless, all we know is that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ has conquered the power of sin and death and that at the name of Jesus Christ, the risen Lord, every knee must bow and every tongue must confess to the glory of God the Father; whether things in heaven or on the earth or under the earth, even coronavirus, at the name of Jesus Christ, we have victory.

Therefore, let Nigerians and Christians not be afraid; but rather let us turn to God in repentance and ask Him for mercy and His help, so that it can be well with us.

Let us seek the Lord with all our heart, at such a time as this; because this is the time to seek Him, for it is written in His word that we should seek the Lord when He can be found, and this is the time that we can find God.

Let us call upon Him, while He is near and He is here with us. As we seek Him with all our heart, we will find Him.

*****

NIGERIA WILL TRIUMPH OVER COVID-19, WITH THE HELP OF GOD -- BISHOP OPARAH

By NGOZI ADIGHIBE

THE CHURCH OF NIGERIA

April 22, 2020

The Bishop of Owerri Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev'd Chukwuma Oparah PhD, has admonished Christians not to be overly anxious or frustrate themselves with worry; because Jesus Christ who knows, and can do, all things is with them.

Speaking on the topic, "Who rolled the stone", at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of Our Lord (CATOL), Owerri, Imo state, Bishop Oparah explained that it was God Himself who rolled the stone away from the tomb where Jesus Christ was buried. He therefore asserted that there is no situation that is so grievous that Jesus Christ cannot overcome. He charged believers to trust in God and anchor their faith in Him, because He is ever present to help them.

The cleric assured Christians of God's ability to see them through whatever challenges or difficulties they might be experiencing; emphasizing that COVID-19 would not overcome them and that with Jesus, Nigeria would surely celebrate victory over this pandemic.

He declared that no matter the challenges Christians are passing through or the situation they might have found themselves in, the same Jesus who rose from the dead is their God and He would surely grant them victory. He noted that the world is faced with different challenges; but that one thing is certain, which is that only Jesus can roll the stone away- stone of challenges, difficulties and problems.

The Rt. Rev'd Chukwuma Oparah remarked that globally, the whole world was pondering on how to defeat the coronavirus pandemic; just as two men in the Bible pondered about the situation that had happened around them, on their way to Emmaus. According to him, Jesus joined them suddenly and opened their eyes to the truth, which granted them peace. In the same vein, the Bishop pointed out that Christians are never alone, because Jesus Christ is always present, with the peace that He alone can give. He charged believers to speak to their hearts not to be troubled, because Jesus Christ through His resurrection brought peace and healing.

Bishop Oparah gave a call to repentance; calling on all who were yet to accept Jesus as Lord to do so, because according to him, it is only Jesus who can save mankind.