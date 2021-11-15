NIGERIA: No PVC, No Holy Communion - Anglican Bishop Tells Congregants

While urging Deltans to ensure they register to vote at elections so as to enthrone good governance, the Bishop expressed the view that every preacher in Delta State should henceforth, make it mandatory for their members to have the PVC before they could participate in Holy Communion.

The Bishop gave the exhortation in a sermon on Sunday on the occasion of the Christian Community Platform prayer conference, held at the Great Anointing Favour Bible Church International Incorporated, Effurun, Delta State.

According to him, Christians must actively get involved in politics to enthrone good governance at all levels.

Bishop Mogekwu maintained that "if men who are righteous and fear God are in power, the people rejoice".

To this end, he charged the people of Delta State to make sure that at all levels of governance, men who fear God are in authorities.

Speaking in the same vein at the event, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria and coordinator of the CCP in the Patani Local Government Area of Delta State, Very Reverend Fr. Kofa Ithanasius, of St. Benedict Catholic Church Patani, insisted that "it is a sin not to register to vote".

He explained that children of God should not murmur and complain when men who do not have the fear of God are in power when they, on their own, refused to be involved in politics.

END