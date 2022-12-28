jQuery Slider

NIGERIA: Anglican Priest Regains Freedom From His Abductors

ACNN TV
DECEMBER 28, 2022

An Anglican Priest in the Zaria Diocese, the Venerable Kayode Yamah has been released by his abductors.

He was released in the early hours of today 28th December, 2022 after spending 4 weeks in the hands of his kidnappers.

The Venerable Yamah was kidnapped on 28th November, 2022 in his house in Wusasa, Kaduna State. They broke into his house in the night and picked him up.

This was made known to ACNNTV by the Bishop of Zaria Diocese, Rt. Rev'd Ishaya Baba.

He has been reunited with his family and undergoing medical checks.

END

