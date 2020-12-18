- Home
NIGERIA: Anglican Bishop Suspended After He Was Caught In Bed With A Priest's Wife
By Legacy
https://freshreporters.com/anglican-bishop-suspended-after-he-was-caught-in-bed-with-a-priests-wife/
December 18, 2020
The Anglican Church of Nigeria has suspended it's Diocesan Bishop of Ekiti West, Rufus Adepoju, for involvement in sexual misconduct.
In the suspension letter which was signed by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, the Bishop was caught with the wife of a priest under his employment and care.
The 57-year-old Mr. Adepoju admitted having affair with his employee and was suspended for one good year.
"Advent greetings in the precious name of our LORD and Saviour Jesus Christ."
"We write with a deep sense of concern and pain to suspend you from office as the Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ekiti West.
"This is sequel to your conduct giving just cause for scandal and abhorrent sexual behaviour with the wife of a priest under your employment and care. These facts were admitted by you in a meeting in our office held on Thursday December 10, 2020."
"By this suspension, you are not to partake in any activity of the Diocese as the Diocesan Bishop for a period of one (1) year effective from the date of this letter. Please report and handover to your Archbishop and for further spiritual guidance."
"It is our prayer that you will use the period to seek the face of God as we join in upholding you in prayers. The supervision of the Diocese of Ekiti is hereby devolved upon us the Primate of All Nigeria. The LORD be with you."